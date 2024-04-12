Fabio Quartararo rocks up to COTA wearing breath-taking six-figure luxury watch

Fabio Quartararo wore a stunning luxury watch as he arrived at the Circuit of the Americas.

His Richard Mille RM67-02 is worth between £275,000-£350,000.

The timepiece is a special edition dedicated to Alexis Pinturault, France’s most successful alpine skier.

Quartararo joins F1 drivers including Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to wear a Richard Mille watch.

Quartararo has had a very lucrative week.

Penning a new two-year deal to stay at Yamaha reportedly makes him the highest-earning MotoGP rider on the grid.

His annual salary is now estimated at €12m.

Quartararo won the 2021 MotoGP championship but the competitiveness of his Yamaha has dipped drastically.

But, his contract renewal is proof of Quartararo’s belief in Yamaha’s project to return to the summit of MotoGP.

His reputation as one of the championship’s best riders has never dimmed despite his bike’s lacklustre performance.

And, arriving at COTA and speaking how he intends to return to winning ways in the months and years ahead, Quartararo certainly looked the part wearing this incredible watch.

