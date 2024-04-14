Jorge Martin reacts to two crashes and podium fight with Marc Marquez

“It was a complicated race on a difficult track," says Jorge Martin who twice crashed in qualifying

Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Jorge Martin labelled his Saturday at the Americas MotoGP “complicated”.

Two crashes during qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas forced the championship leader to start the sprint race from sixth on the grid.

But from there, he managed to secure a podium finish behind winner Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez.

“For sure, it’s important always, to keep progressing and to take some points,” Martin said.

“It was a tough day. But at the end we have a podium. I am super happy.

“I thought I’d be faster in qualifying. But with two crashes, it was really difficult.

“Starting sixth was not easy.

“I did some good moves on different riders. I overtook Aleix Espargaro, Pedro, Enea Bastianini.

“I feel confident that [on Sunday] I can be more competitive if I do a better start. Let’s go for a better result.”

Pramac’s Martin was involved in a battle with Gresini’s Marquez and Tech3 GASGAS’ Pedro Acosta over the two podium spots behind the winner Vinales.

Martin overtook Acosta but could not gain an extra place on Marquez, who fended him off in the latter stages.

“I thought I was going to be able to move on them, and pull a gap,” Martin reacted.

“Maybe I closed that gap too soon. Then I had issues with the rear.

“It was a complicated race on a difficult track. 

“You need to look into the details. The rear tyre suffers a lot.

“Let’s see if [on Sunday] we can be more clever.”

Despite an edgy Saturday for the Pramac Ducati rider, he has extended his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings to 25 points, ahead of second-placed Bastianini.

Champion Francesco Bagnaia is 28 points behind Martin.

“I don’t care about this, at the moment,” insisted Martin.

“I don’t know how many races or weekends left…

“We took the maximum from the situation. “[Sunday] we need to do the same.”

A better start will be the key to Martin’s hopes in the grand prix at COTA.

But the red-hot Aprilia rider Vinales, who has now won consecutive sprint races, enters as the favourite.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 mins ago
Jorge Martin reacts to two crashes and podium fight with Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
25 mins ago
Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP: How today's race will begin
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The…
MotoGP
News
33 mins ago
Pedro Acosta: “Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin cleverer than me, but I take note…”
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
50 mins ago
Marc Marquez: When Pedro Acosta attacked me I said ‘now is the time’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
51 mins ago
Maverick Vinales “dreaming, amazing how much we’ve improved”
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
52 mins ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains COTA Sprint misery
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
53 mins ago
Net worth of every F1 team principal including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas today: Live stream here
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Theory touted that losing your job is an F1 driver’s top motivator
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …