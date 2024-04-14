COTA MotoGP Rider Ratings: Maverick Vinales and one other perfect

Maverick Vinales - 10

If Maverick Vinales thought his sprint win at Portimao was his best ride since joining Aprilia, then think again after the Spaniard delivered a masterclass in the sprint at COTA. Vinales dominated every lap after breaking the lap record with the first-ever sub 2m 01s lap in Q2. In the grand prix, Vinales was made to work for it as he was pushed off track and down to 11th at turn one, but the Aprilia rider produced the best race of his career to claw his way back through the field. Vinales secured the race win after overtaking Acosta on lap 13.

Pedro Acosta - 10

After a maiden front row in qualifying, Acosta was impressive once again as he claimed fourth in the sprint. While impressive in qualifying and the sprint, Acosta was sensational again in the grand prix as he finished second and was the most consistent challenger for the race win.

Enea Bastianini - 8.5

Like his team-mate Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini started going backwards before moving forward in the sprint as rear tyre woes cost him a top five. Only Vinales has better late race pace than the Italian as he secured his second consecutive grand prix podium.

Jorge Martin - 8.5

A bizarre qualifying saw day-one leader Jorge Martin crash twice on his opening fast laps, however, the sprint race was more of the same following Qatar and Portimao as the championship leader kept his 100% podium streak in 2024 alive with third. A podium was in Martin’s grapes during the grand prix but a mistake on the penultimate lap allowed Bastianini, who had more pace, to come through.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Francesco Bagnaia - 7

Starting fourth on the grid, Francesco Bagnaia positioned himself well for a big result in the sprint but a terrible launch was just the start of a difficult ten-lap race for the world champion. Rear grip issues prevented Bagnaia from having the speed we’re accustomed to seeing as he finished eighth. Fast at the beginning of the 20-lap grand prix, Bagnaia showed podium potential before falling away. Not the weekend he would have wanted as Martin, Vinales, Acosta and Bastinaini all gained points on him.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

After retiring on lap one of the sprint race with a mechanical problem, Di Giannantonio made up for lost points by claiming a very solid P6.

Aleix Espargaro - 7

As was the case in the opening sprint of the year in Qatar, Aleix Espargaro showed impressive pace as the race went on, taking fifth place. In the grand prix Espargaro was again out-performed by Vinales as he came home a quiet seventh.

Marco Bezzecchi - 6.5

His strongest weekend of the 2024 season, Marco Bezzecchi began to look like the rider that so often fought at the front in 2023. Bezzecchi claimed eighth in the grand prix.

Brad Binder - 6

Out shadowed again by Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder suffered a nightmare weekend relative to his expected title rivals. Binder was ninth in the grand prix and 12th in the sprint.

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Raul Fernandez - 7

The top Trackhouse Racing rider for the second time in as many races, Fernandez produced his first top ten result of the season.

Miguel Oliveira - 6

11th in both races, Miguel Oliveira would have been hoping for much better at the team’s home round. Oliveira was the last of all four Aprilia’s in both races as well.

Jack Miller - 6

An early podium contender, Jack Miller suffered the biggest tyre drop of anyone as he faded badly.

Fabio Quartararo - 6

The top rider aboard a Japanese bike, Fabio Quartararo demonstrated consistent pace but it was not enough to get anywhere near the top ten.

Augusto Fernandez - 4

On a day where his team-mate produced another sizzling performance, Fernandez struggled to make an impression, which was the same after crashing out of the sprint.

Alex Marquez - 4

A weekend to forget for the younger Marquez brother, Alex finished the sprint in 14th before crashing in the main race.The Gresini rider remounted in order to claim P15.

Luca Marini - 4

Bringing up the rear of the riders that finished, Luca Marini was 33 seconds off the race win as he became the only Honda rider to finish for the second consecutive day.

Marc Marquez - 5

Marc Marquez returned to the podium following his accident with Francesco Bagnaia at Portimao. While it was a very strong performance in the sprint Marquez didn’t have the pace to go with Vinales who broke his resistance on lap three. Looking to build on second in the sprint, Marquez looked on course to challenge for victory before crashing out of the lead at turn 11.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Alex Rins - 3

Joining Marc Marquez in failing to finish was last season’s COTA winner Alex Rins, who suffered a very difficult weekend aboard the M1.

Joan Mir - 2.5

Honda’s wretched weekend included fall in both races for Joan Mir as he failed to finish either race.

Franco Morbidelli - 6

Following a strong sprint, Franco Morbidelli looked poised for another strong result, however, the Italian crashed out early on which put pay to another points haul.

Takaaki Nakagami - 2.5

Like Mir, Takaaki Nakagami will want to quickly forget COTA as he crashed out of both races.

Johann Zarco - 3

As if Honda’s day couldn’t get any worse, Johann Zarco also failed to finish after retiring with a technical problem. In the sprint it was his own doing as the French rider crashed out.