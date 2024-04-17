Ducati offer latest lowdown on negotiations to keep Pramac and VR46

Will VR46 and Pramac stay with Ducati or quit?

Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April

Ducati are still hoping to convince both Pramac and VR46 to stay with them.

Gresini’s 2025 future as a Ducati satellite team is assured, but the fate of Pramac and VR46 is up for grabs.

“We have some [talks] open,” Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli said.

“We are talking with VR46. We are talking with Pramac.

“Our goal is to have the same situation for the future.

“My target is to be with Pramac and VR46 next year, and for the future.”

The contracts of both Pramac and VR46 as Ducati satellite teams are expiring at the end of this year.

Both have been linked with a switch to Yamaha who remain “optimistic” that they can add a satellite project to their ranks for 2025.

VR46 have rejected Yamaha which surprised and disappointed the Japanese manufacturer, Sky Italia reported last week.

The understanding surrounding VR46 is that they are hoping to convince Ducati to give them a factory bike if they stay in 2025. Currently, they run two year-old machines.

Uccio Salucci, the team boss, made clear his desire to re-sign with Ducati before the 2024 season started but, several weeks on, there is still no signature.

Pramac have an option in their current contract to automatically renew with Ducati for two more years.

That clause would allow Pramac to keep their two factory-spec bikes for 2025 and 2026.

Gino Borsoi, the team boss, insists they will sign up - yet it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Pramac would be free to leave if they receive a better offer, which is where Yamaha’s willingness to make a lucrative deal could be tested.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
26 mins ago
Ducati offer latest lowdown on negotiations to keep Pramac and VR46
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
BSB
Results
13 hours ago
2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 1 Results
Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)
Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)
F1
News
15 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari arrival will 'make or break' Charles Leclerc
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
F1
News
16 hours ago
Alpine “ready to react” to F1 driver market if Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly leave
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team and Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the FanZone Stage. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team and Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine…
F1
News
17 hours ago
Esteban Ocon to get Alpine’s fast-tracked F1 floor upgrade first
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4…

Latest News

F1
News
17 hours ago
Zhou Guanyu omits Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen from dream F1 line-up
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…
MotoGP
News
18 hours ago
Fernandez fightback, Oliveira ‘split-second decision’ when Morbidelli fell
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
18 hours ago
Damon Hill’s “can’t suddenly become Max Verstappen” advice for struggling F1 star
Damon Hill (GBR) Sky Sports Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Damon Hill (GBR) Sky Sports Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
19 hours ago
Potential Lewis Hamilton replacement’s 2025 audition ramps up with F1 test debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes