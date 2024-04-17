Ducati offer latest lowdown on negotiations to keep Pramac and VR46

Ducati are still hoping to convince both Pramac and VR46 to stay with them.

Gresini’s 2025 future as a Ducati satellite team is assured, but the fate of Pramac and VR46 is up for grabs.

“We have some [talks] open,” Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli said.

“We are talking with VR46. We are talking with Pramac.

“Our goal is to have the same situation for the future.

“My target is to be with Pramac and VR46 next year, and for the future.”

The contracts of both Pramac and VR46 as Ducati satellite teams are expiring at the end of this year.

Both have been linked with a switch to Yamaha who remain “optimistic” that they can add a satellite project to their ranks for 2025.

VR46 have rejected Yamaha which surprised and disappointed the Japanese manufacturer, Sky Italia reported last week.

The understanding surrounding VR46 is that they are hoping to convince Ducati to give them a factory bike if they stay in 2025. Currently, they run two year-old machines.

Uccio Salucci, the team boss, made clear his desire to re-sign with Ducati before the 2024 season started but, several weeks on, there is still no signature.

Pramac have an option in their current contract to automatically renew with Ducati for two more years.

That clause would allow Pramac to keep their two factory-spec bikes for 2025 and 2026.

Gino Borsoi, the team boss, insists they will sign up - yet it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Pramac would be free to leave if they receive a better offer, which is where Yamaha’s willingness to make a lucrative deal could be tested.