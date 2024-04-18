Francesco Bagnaia: “Pedro Acosta impressive, strong, no fear”

"He is impressing even more than I was expecting. Honestly. Because he's really, really strong,”

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April

Reigning double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has hailed rookie Pedro Acosta’s speed and ‘no fear’ approach during a spectacular start to the teenager's premier-class career.

Acosta, Moto3 champion in 2021 and Moto2 title winner in 2023, fought in the front group during his MotoGP debut in Qatar, then took podiums at Portimao and COTA.

Sunday’s COTA Grand Prix also saw the GASGAS Tech3 rider lead in MotoGP for the first time, on his way to second place, just 1.7s behind Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

“I think that first of all, he is impressing even more than I was expecting. Honestly. Because he's really, really strong,” said Bagnaia.

“He's not caring about anything, tyres... No fear. And fighting at the top like this without any kind of [MotoGP] experience is great. 

"So I just have to say a huge compliment to him. He is demonstrating that he and the KTM are a great combo."

Bagnaia, winner of the opening grand prix in Qatar but off the podium since, returns to Europe having slipped to fifth in the world championship, one place behind Acosta.

“I’m happy for them, but right now my ambition is to be in front of them!” smiled factory Ducati rider Bagnaia.

Acosta is now the youngest rider to claim back-to-back premier class podiums, breaking the record set by Marc Marquez in 2013. 

Acosta has until the Sachsenring in July to take Marquez’s record as the youngest MotoGP race winner.

