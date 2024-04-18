Gigi Dall’Igna’s verdict on Marc Marquez crashing out from the lead in Texas

Gigi Dall’Igna hailed the brilliance of Marc Marquez, despite his crash from the lead of the Americas MotoGP.

Gresini rider Marquez battled to the front of the thrilling race in Texas but a brake issue sent him into the gravel.

Marquez, as a result, exited point-less from one of his favourite grands prix but also showed an ability to overtake and lead while dealing with a technical problem.

“Even though he crashed, Marc proved to be an extraordinary interpreter of the race,” Ducati general manager Dall’Igna said.

“Even taking the lead and this says a lot about his skill and experience as well as his determination and enthusiasm.

“It was a long and gripping race, lively and vibrant, on a track that is most demanding in physical terms.

“Many duels and much overtaking that saw us as protagonists in a no-holds-barred contest marked by tracts of chiaroscuro, lights and shadows.”

Bastianini joy, Bagnaia woe

Enea Bastianini, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Enea Bastianini completed the podium behind Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta in Texas.

Bastianini is second in the MotoGP standings, behind leader Jorge Martin, after three rounds.

It is the perfect response to pressure over keeping his 2025 factory Ducati seat.

“For Enea this is an important podium, confirming that he is among the key figures on the track, race after race, with a [consistency] that he is gradually regaining,” Dall’Igna said.

“His was the first Ducati under the chequered flag, with a finish that reached a crescendo after a tentative start, now placing him second in the world championship standings.

“What he needed was greater continuity, and this is another essential step in the right direction.”

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia’s early difficulties with the GP24 continue, however.

Bagnaia was fifth in Texas, and is 30 points behind championship leader Martin.

“With a totally different flavour, instead, was Pecco’s race,” Dall’Igna said.

“Unlike Enea he had a good start in the first third of the race, but then his pace became less effective, having therefore to defend himself to secure a fifth spot, which certainly couldn’t have satisfied him.

“A very meagre haul between Sprint and GP, with no podium, and a weekend to let slide, keeping the next challenge in mind.

“Not a particularly positive weekend for Jorge either, although he managed to secure some precious points that keep him at the top of the world championship standing.

“The championship is long and difficult, and there will be no shortage of ups and downs for everyone.

“We have to give our best to provide our riders with the chance to express their top performance.

“That's why the next test with Michele Pirro in Barcelona will be of great importance: there we will be testing some changes to the bike’s set-up, to then be reconfirmed with the factory riders during the tests scheduled for the day following the Jerez Grand Prix.

“Congratulations to our opponents, fast and talented riders: this will prove to be a wide open challenge for a world championship contest that promises to be even more exciting and interesting: and so it will be, through to the last curve.”