Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure

Aprilia have dropped a big hint that they will keep their current riders for 2025 - but they will “listen” to alternatives.

The Italian manufacturer reportedly failed in their pursuit of Fabio Quartararo, who instead signed a new contract with Yamaha.

Who would have lost their spot if Quartararo came onboard is unclear.

But, days later, Maverick Vinales delivered a sensational reminder of his talent by winning the Americas MotoGP.

All four Aprilia riders are out of contract at the end of this season.

CEO Massimo Rivola told TNT Sports about the rider market: “It’s a nice dilemma.

“Priority No1 is always to make the best possible bike so that our riders, and all other riders, we are appealing to them.

“We have Aleix Espargaro - we call him the captain.

“I can see a bright future for Maverick to become the future captain of our team.

“Let’s see when Aleix would like to stop, or what he would like to do with us.

“For us, it’s full respect to our riders first.

“Then, check our riders in Trackhouse. They are growing well. They need more time to get the feeling of an Aprilia which isn’t an easy bike.

“First priority is with the Aprilia riders. Then we will check the market.

“Ready to listen to everybody. But we are not really looking to someone.”

Vinales, after his stunning early-season form which includes two sprint wins and a history-making grand prix triumph, is likely to emerge as Aprilia's priority to tie down to an extended stay.

Espargaro, the oldest rider on the grid, has considered retiring at the end of this year. The veteran rider has suggested he will come to a final decision over the next few rounds.

Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez have not yet got to grips with their machines, and rumours have circulated that the rebranded US-backed team might want an American rider.

Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin have been linked to the factory Aprilia team.

Whoever is overlooked for the 2025 factory Ducati spot, between Bastianini and Martin, could seek a factory ride elsewhere rather than accept a Ducati satellite team.