The MotoGP rider compared to a peak Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez

The detail of Pedro Acosta’s race craft has been likened to a prime Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

The MotoGP rookie has shone at the first three rounds of the season, twice finishing grands prix on the podium.

Jorge Lorenzo has predicted that Acosta will win at Jerez, the fourth round next weekend.

But at the Circuit of the Americas he led a MotoGP race for the first time, after brilliantly tangling with Jorge Martin and Marquez.

“It is Valentino Rossi-esque. It is Marc Marquez-esque. In the best periods of their careers,” was Neil Hodgson’s verdict on TNT Sports.

“That control, knowing where the rider is behind you.

“You know that if you brake at a certain spot. You don’t mind if someone out-brakes you because they aren’t going to get their bike stopped.

“You time that cut-back, and we’re talking millimetres.

“If you get it wrong, you go down, because it’s your front wheel against their back wheel.

“But he does it smoothly, consistently. Unreal!”

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Hodgson said about Acosta’s ability to overtake: “That was very Kevin Schwantz! No hesitation.

“Instinctive, impressive, precise passes.

Michael Laverty added: “He loves the battle, the scraps.

“He was three laps into leading his first MotoGP race and he was trying to figure out how to control the pace, how to keep them behind.

“He has an otherworldly understanding of what’s going on behind.

“He didn’t know they were on softs, and he was on the medium, but he felt it.

“That’s why he kept attacking. He’s got this special ability to race.

“I haven’t witnessed a race craft like it.

“In his four years as a grand prix racer, he has been outstanding. I don’t think he’s ever been out-foxed.”

Hodgson replied: “Imagine being Pedro, at 19 years old. At the next round, Dani Pedrosa has a wildcard.

“He’ll be able to race him. And learn from him.”

If MotoGP legend Lorenzo’s prediction is to believed, Acosta could find himself on the top step of the podium at Jerez.

Tech3 GASGAS' Herve Poncharal offered a stunned reaction in the Texas paddock to Acosta's brilliant ride.

"I have nothing to say! I’m happy, we’re all over the moon," Poncharal said.

"There is no explanation. This is just magic. Enjoy the magic, enjoy the moment.

"This is why I say 1+1=2 but, in racing, 1+1 does not equal 2.

"This guy is from another planet, really.

"He makes us happy and proud."