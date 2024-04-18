Uncertainty over rule which may force Ducati to give up a satellite team

There are contrasting claims about a rule which could affect Ducati’s satellite teams.

A new MotoGP regulation could feature a limit of two satellite teams per manufacturer, according to Sky Italia.

But Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer at Dorna, told The Race that they have no intention to place limitations on how many independent teams a manufacturer can run.

He explained: “Manufacturer A does not have an independent team, manufacturer B has three independent teams, manufacturer A has to present an offer that is appealing enough for that change to happen.

“And if Dorna stops manufacturer B from having three teams, it means that manufacturer A has all the power in that negotiation. Which is not what we would like.”

Ducati, in addition to their factory team, currently run three satellite projects - Pramac, VR46 and Gresini.

The futures over those teams is currently being negotiated.

Gresini are contracted until the end of 2025, but the deals of Pramac and VR46 are expiring this year.

Yamaha are lurking with intent, keen to add one of MotoGP’s existing independent teams into their ranks for next season.

VR46 seemed an obvious target for Yamaha - thanks to the link of Valentino Rossi - but they have turned down the chance to move.

VR46’s Uccio Salucci gave the latest update on their talks with Ducati to Sky in Texas at the weekend: "We are talking more and more with Ducati, which has taken a very big step towards our project.

“We are proud of that. Let's see how long the deal will last, for now I can't say anything else.”

Pramac reportedly have a contractual clause in their current deal with Ducati, enabling them to extend the terms of their agreement for another two years.

That would mean keeping their factory-spec bikes.

Team boss Gino Borsoi has previously insisted they are close to activating that option, although the paperwork remains unsigned.

If both Pramac and VR46 thrash out new deals to stay riding Ducatis, it will likely take them to 2027 when the new MotoGP regulations, which are still being discussed and finalised, are introduced.

Dorna must then deliver clarity on whether the new regulations will allow independent teams to continue freely deciding which manufacturers to work with.

Yamaha, meanwhile, may face an even longer wait to add extra bikes and riders to the grid.