Aleix “very proud”: “I convinced Maverick to come to Aprilia, winning with ‘my’ bike unbelievable”

Aleix Espargaro: ‘To see another rider winning with ‘my’ bike, it’s unbelievable. I'm extremely happy from the bottom of my heart for Maverick and everybody in Aprilia’

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

When Aprilia began searching for a permanent replacement for Andrea Iannone, after the Italian’s anti-doping ban, among those to turn down the factory MotoGP chance were three young riders in Moto2.

Aprilia thus recalled its test rider Lorenzo Savadori to join Aleix Espargaro for 2021.

But after taking the RS-GP’s first victory the following season, Espargaro - leader of the project since arriving in 2017 - admitted such rejections had been a source of motivation.

“I remember when I finished at Suzuki [in 2016] and Aprilia called me,” Espargaro said. “I was obviously not at the top of their list, but the fast riders didn’t want to go there because nobody believed in the project.

“[A few years ago] I also tried to convince some young Moto2 riders to come, but they said, ‘I prefer to wait for another bike…’ This made me hungrier and gave me extra motivation; ‘okay, you will remember this day when you said no to Aprilia’.”

It was against that backdrop that Espargaro later personally ‘pushed’ and ‘convinced’ former Suzuki team-mate and nine-time MotoGP race Maverick Vinales, who had become disillusioned at Yamaha, to make the shock switch to Aprilia.

Espargaro then took the RS-GP’s long-awaited first podium not long after the Vinales deal was announced, in mid-2021.

The pair have since raised Aprilia to new heights, but until COTA Espargaro remained the factory’s only premier-class grand prix winner, courtesy of victories at Termas 2022 (when he also led the world championship), then Silverstone and Catalunya in 2023.

Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September
Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2…

“I’m very happy for everybody in Aprilia. I’m very happy for Mav, for his first [Aprilia] victory. The atmosphere in the garage is crazy because the bike is extremely fast at every circuit,” said Espargaro, who went straight to parc ferme to congratulate his team-mate after the COTA GP victory.

Told that Vinales had publicly thanked Espargaro for bringing him to the Aprilia project and helping develop the RS-GP into a race-winning machine, Espargaro responded:

“I really appreciate it. Maverick is here in Aprilia because I pushed him to come. I convinced him. I felt like it was not the Aprilia project, but my project. My bike.

“So to see another rider winning with my bike, it's unbelievable! I'm extremely happy from the bottom of my heart for him and everybody in Aprilia.

“Now it looks it the bike is growing and Maverick is able to win. So I'm very happy. I'm very proud.”

Vinales’ spectacular charge has taken him to three wins in the last four races, only interrupted by a gearbox issue in Portimao, and third in the early world championship standings.

Espargaro, among the fastest at the Qatar opener, returns to Europe seventh in the standings, but within 20 points of his team-mate.

You need to balance things. The championship is super long. More than 20 GPs. So in the difficult days if you can finish 5th and 7th as I did this weekend [at COTA], it’s not that bad,” he said.

“I obviously want to win and when you see another bike like yours winning, you cannot be happy [with your own performance]. But I’m satisfied, it's good enough.”

Aprilia is second in the teams’ standings, 14 points behind Ducati, and third in the constructors’ behind Ducati (24 points ahead) and KTM (4 points).

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
22 mins ago
Aleix “very proud”: “I convinced Maverick to come to Aprilia, winning with ‘my’ bike unbelievable”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
34 mins ago
Pierre Gasly delivers “not acceptable” rant after difficult Chinese GP FP1
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid with Julian Rouse (GBR) Alpine F1 Team Sporting Director. Formula 1 World
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid with Julian Rouse (GBR)…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Chinese GP?
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I would like BMW to go to MotoGP”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lance Stroll tops the timesheets in sole practice session for Chinese Grand Prix
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20; and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing…
F1
News
3 hours ago
How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…
MotoGP
News
14 hours ago
The MotoGP rider compared to a peak Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi