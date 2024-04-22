Pedro Acosta: “Jerez one of my favourites”, Tech3 “excited to see what he can do”

Rookie star Pedro Acosta will make his much anticipated MotoGP debut in front of his home Spanish fans at Jerez this weekend.

The 19-year-old, now the youngest ever rider in history to take back-to-back premier-class podiums, arrives at round four as the top KTM in the world championship.

Expectations will be sky high, with the RC16 already battling for pole and race victories - with Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Dani Pedrosa - at last year’s Jerez weekend, when Acosta finished runner-up in the Moto2 class.

"The first race at home comes at a very good time. We have just made two podiums in a row and I am looking forward to racing in Jerez,” Acosta said.

“I have no pressure, what I have is the desire to go out on the track in front of what are probably the best fans in the world.

“Our objectives for this weekend remain the same as always, to enjoy ourselves to the fullest and try to continue with this work dynamic.

“It is true that Jerez is one of my favourite circuits, and in addition, our test team has trained here a lot so I am sure that the bike will do well.

“We also know as a fact that the RC16 does well in Jerez looking at 2023 results, and it motivates me even more to go out and give it my all since Friday in the first session.

“We’ll see what happens, I’ll see you all there!"

Team manager Nicolas Goyon added: "Pierer Mobility will have high expectations, after we saw Brad Binder and Jack Miller take the podium in both sprint and race last year, so we know that the RC16 is working well there.

“From the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 side, Pedro Acosta has been doing an excellent start of the season, with already two podiums and a front row start, and it is now quite clear that he is already riding at a high level in the premier class.

“Last season in Moto2, he was on the podium, so it is a layout that he enjoys, and we are excited to see what he can do this week on home soil.”

Acosta has up to, and including, the German Grand Prix in July to beat Marc Marquez's record as the youngest premier-class race winner.

Acosta’s team-mate Augusto Fernandez has revealed he plans to study Acosta’s set-up and riding style to try and his own performances around a track he also knows well.

“Augusto Fernandez has initiated some changes in his working method in Austin, and even if the results did not come right away, I am sure that the sun will start to shine in Spain for him,” Goyon said.

Free practice begins on Friday morning.