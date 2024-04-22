Luca Marini announces great personal news to distract from MotoGP difficulties

Luca Marini and his wife Marta Vincenzi have announced that they are expecting a baby.

“Our love become life, soon to be three,” a social media post revealed.

“Your mommy and daddy are waiting for you, you are the greatest joy we could have.”

Marini married his partner last summer with the VR46 MotoGP riders in attendance.

More fantastic news in Marini’s personal life is the perfect distraction from the early difficulties he is experiencing in his career.

Since becoming the replacement for Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, and becoming a factory rider for the first time in the process, Marini has perhaps found out why the six-time MotoGP champion was so keen to flee the RC213V.

Marini and Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli are the only MotoGP riders without a single point after three rounds of the championship.

Worryingly for Honda, a year after LCR’s Alex Rins won at the Circuit of the Americas, their four bikes were the worst in Texas.

Marini finished the sprint and the grand prix, on both occasion the last rider to complete the distance.

The other three Hondas did not finish either race at the most recent round.

Marini, freshly buoyed by his family news, is in action at Jerez for the fourth round of the championship this weekend.