Valentino Rossi podium in just his second World Endurance Championship race

Valentino Rossi is back on the podium.

The retired MotoGP legend finished P2 in just his second race in the World Endurance Championship series on Sunday.

Rossi and teammates Maxime Martin and Ahmad Al Harthy were the runners-up in the Imola 6 Hours race.

They were behind the wheel of a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 in the LMGT3 class.

And, in the end, they had to surrender the winning position to their Team WRT sister car driven by Augusto Farfus, Sean Gelael, and Darren Leung.

Rossi and co started from third on the grid, but amid rainy conditions, he lost second-place to Ferrari during a pitstop.

The Doctor's stint in the car ended after three hours and 42 minutes.

Later, his #46 briefly led the race but had to settle for P2.

“I am very happy about the one-two for Team WRT, for BMW M Motorsport, and my first podium in FIA WEC," Rossi said.

"We already had a strong car on Saturday in qualifying, and Ahmad achieved a very good third starting position.

"In the race, we then decided to stay out on slicks. Augusto was a bit faster than Maxime at the beginning and took the lead. Nevertheless, I am very happy with the result.”

Rossi, now 45, is into his second year of four-wheel racing.

His ultimate goal is to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a dream which edged a step closer with another positive performance behind the wheel in the World Endurance Championship.