Raul Fernandez set to make 2024 Aprilia debut at Jerez MotoGP test

Raul Fernandez, the only rider still racing a 2023-spec Aprilia, will make his debut on the latest 2024 machine during Monday’s official Jerez MotoGP test.

While team-mate Miguel Oliveira was promoted to the factory-spec bike this year - as used by triple 2024 race winner Maverick Vinales and team-mate Aleix Espargaro - Fernandez remains on the year-old machine.

However, Aprilia pledged to upgrade Fernandez to the ’24 during this season and he is set to get his first taste of the latest bike - which features extensive aero upgrades - after the Spanish GP.

“We will have the test on Monday and if everything runs smoothly during the weekend, Raul will have the first opportunity to briefly test the 2024 bike,” revealed Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.

While Fernandez, who took his first points of the season with ninth and tenth places at COTA, will need to remain on the same engine spec this year, due to the homologation rules, all other parts of his 2023 bike can be upgraded.

The 2024 Aprilia engine is thought to be largely unchanged from the 2023 version, aiding in the upgrade process.

Espargaro was strong on the RS-GP24 in testing and the opening round in Qatar, before momentum swung dramatically to Vinales from Portimao.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is yet to experience a Vinales-style breakthrough and has a best finish of ninth.

Team manager Wilco Zeelenberg insists qualifying is making the gap to the top look bigger than it really is, for both riders.

“The speed is there, which is very important and to turn that into a good position in the races, we have to qualify a bit better," said the Dutchman.