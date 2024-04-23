Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio seeking to break Sprint jinx

Three rounds into the 2024 MotoGP campaign and VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio are yet to score a point in the Saturday Sprint races.

In Bezzecchi’s case, it’s a stark contrast to a year ago, when the young Italian returned to Europe having taken his first Sprint and Grand Prix victories to lead the world championship.

Instead he’s scored 44 points less and sits eleventh in the current standings, with a best finish of sixth (Portimao) so far and eighth last time at COTA.

“In Austin, if we consider everything, we still managed to make some steps forward,” Bezzecchi said. “It's not the position I want, but the sensations improve with each outing and we can bring the group closer.

“Jerez is certainly one of the most complete tracks on the calendar: technical, but at the same time fast. It will be a busy weekend, the work done here and what we will do on Monday during the testing session could be helpful for the next races.”

While Bezzecchi is still seeking his first Saturday points of the season, team-mate di Giannantonio is yet to reach the Sprint chequered flag, including an opening lap engine failure last time at COTA.

However, he’s scored in all three Sunday races, including sixth place in Austin.

“I returned from Austin with very positive feelings, the same ones I'm taking with me to Jerez this week,” di Giannantonio. “In America, we worked hard and managed to recover from a weekend that didn't seem to have started well.

“David, Claudio and all the technicians are doing well and the feeling is improving race after race, especially on the front, an aspect we are focusing on a lot.

“I can't wait to get on track on Friday on one of the most beautiful, complete and historic tracks.”

di Giannantonio finished 12th as a Gresini Ducati rider at Jerez last season, while Bezzecchi crashed out of the race.