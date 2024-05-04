Jorge Martin seeking gigantic pay-rise for factory Ducati promotion

Jorge Martin will hope his earnings explode if he is promoted into Ducati’s official team.

Pramac rider Martin started this calendar year by warning Ducati he will quit the manufacturer unless he is promoted in 2025.

Martin was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini for the 2024 ride then, at the final round of last season, missed out on the championship which meant missing out on an automatic promotion to wear red.

Martin may ride identical machinery to Francesco Bagnaia while riding for Pramac but the crucial difference has been pointed out.

“All he needs is the factory bike,” Neil Hodgson said about Martin on TNT Sports.

“He wants to be respected with a factory contract, and paid like a factory rider.

“If he signs a factory contract to be in the factory team, his salary will be four times what he’s being paid this year. So that’s what he wants.

“He’s an immaculate sort of rider, the full package.

“He can win from the front, he’s an aggressive rider, he can do a fast lap time on his own, when needed. He doesn’t need to follow people.”

Martin leads the MotoGP standings after four rounds. He is 17 points clear of reigning champion Bagnaia.

Bagnaia’s salary has been estimated at €7m (£6m) per year, since he signed a new Ducati deal tying him to the manufacturer until the end of 2026.

But his earnings could exceed €10m (£8.5m) factoring in possible bonuses.

Martin, as a satellite rider, is compensated by far less despite benefiting from a factory-spec bike.

Both riders, however, are pocketing far less than Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider reportedly now earns €12m per year after signing a new contract, making him MotoGP’s highest-earner.