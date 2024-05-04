Jorge Martin seeking gigantic pay-rise for factory Ducati promotion

“He wants to be respected with a factory contract, and paid like a factory rider"

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin will hope his earnings explode if he is promoted into Ducati’s official team.

Pramac rider Martin started this calendar year by warning Ducati he will quit the manufacturer unless he is promoted in 2025.

Martin was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini for the 2024 ride then, at the final round of last season, missed out on the championship which meant missing out on an automatic promotion to wear red.

Martin may ride identical machinery to Francesco Bagnaia while riding for Pramac but the crucial difference has been pointed out.

“All he needs is the factory bike,” Neil Hodgson said about Martin on TNT Sports.

“He wants to be respected with a factory contract, and paid like a factory rider.

“If he signs a factory contract to be in the factory team, his salary will be four times what he’s being paid this year. So that’s what he wants.

“He’s an immaculate sort of rider, the full package.

“He can win from the front, he’s an aggressive rider, he can do a fast lap time on his own, when needed. He doesn’t need to follow people.”

Martin leads the MotoGP standings after four rounds. He is 17 points clear of reigning champion Bagnaia.

Bagnaia’s salary has been estimated at €7m (£6m) per year, since he signed a new Ducati deal tying him to the manufacturer until the end of 2026.

But his earnings could exceed €10m (£8.5m) factoring in possible bonuses.

Martin, as a satellite rider, is compensated by far less despite benefiting from a factory-spec bike.

Both riders, however, are pocketing far less than Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider reportedly now earns €12m per year after signing a new contract, making him MotoGP’s highest-earner.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Explained: Mercedes’ new floor and the impact they hope it will have in Miami
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3m ago
Jorge Martin seeking gigantic pay-rise for factory Ducati promotion
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna warned against “wait” to name 2025 factory Ducati duo
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
8h ago
‘No more experiments’ for Merc as Lewis Hamilton concedes “that’s just our pace”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
9h ago
Lando Norris blames “silly” mistakes for latest F1 qualifying blunder in Miami
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Charles Leclerc: Good to put a stop to "talk” about F1 qualifying form
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo confident things are "turning around" after "wild" sprint qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
10h ago
Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
10h ago
Max Verstappen delivers funny “LOL” radio sound bite after “terrible” Miami sprint pole
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint qualifying parc ferme…