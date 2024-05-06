Brad Binder “starting to lose” the “power struggle” against Pedro Acosta

Brad Binder has been warned that his status as KTM’s star rider is under threat by Pedro Acosta.

The scintillating riding style, fearless overtaking and solid results of rookie rider Acosta has taken MotoGP by storm this year.

The teenager already seems a shoo-in to progress from Tech3 GASGAS to the factory team in 2025 but he could even eclipse Binder as the manufacturer’s top man.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar analysed in Jerez: “Pedro hasn’t been doing those amazing things, like I’ve seen before from a young rider coming into MotoGP, because they have a teammate who can show them the set-up.

“Pedro is doing it alone. It’s truly amazing.

“That’s why Brad Binder must really feel the pressure to step up. I listened to the debrief from COTA - it sounds like the team went the wrong way on the first day, he had a broken toe. He said it was very hard to brake.

“We can forgive him for COTA but not for much longer. That’s why the pressure is on both those KTM teammates.”

Jack Appleyard replied: “Brad, for so long, has been the main rider. The key man at KTM.

“Suddenly there is a power struggle. It’s a power struggle, if things continue, that’s he’s starting to lose.”

Crafar said: “How important is it for a manufacturer to find a young superstar?

“Young riders come in as a blank page and absorb everything. It is so refreshing.

“We need more of these riders, the new blood. They raise the level.”

Binder’s seat, at least, is not under threat because he is contracted to KTM beyond the start of next year.

His teammate in the factory team, Jack Miller, is not so fortunate.

“Jack? I still hope that we are yet to see the best of Jack this year,” Crafar said.

“It’s too late, I’d have liked to have seen it in the first or second race. I think it’s there. Let’s hope.

“Brad? He is going to come out swinging.”

Acosta is fourth in the MotoGP standings after four rounds.

He has claimed two podiums, and become the third-youngest rider to earn a MotoGP podium.

Acosta is 10 points ahead of Binder, and 47 clear of Miller.

The brilliant young Spaniard is already on his way to becoming KTM’s prized asset - it is expected that the manufacturer have an option in their contract with him to extend their partnership into 2025 at least, while promoting him into their factory team.