Valentino Rossi: Pecco “angry” with “riders who race without thinking of others”

Valentino Rossi revealed the anger felt by Francesco Bagnaia before his Spanish MotoGP victory.

Although the Jerez round last weekend ended in glory for the reigning champion and factory Ducati star, only 24 hours earlier he was left fuming.

His sprint race ended in a clash with Brad Binder, and Bagnaia disagreed with the official verdict that it was a racing incident.

"Pecco was very angry,” Rossi told Sky Italia in Jerez.

“Because in the sprint there are riders who race without thinking about the others.

“He felt fast in the dry and as he told me [on Sunday morning] he started with conviction and did everything well.

“He came up from behind, made a double overtaking on Lap 6 where it's a matter of imagination, talent and a bit of madness.

“Above all he didn't give up even when Martin fell, because there he could have stopped thinking about the championship but instead he immediately made Marc Marquez understand that it would be tough.

“I think we can give a [10 out of 10 ]to his race.

“Pecco was very good in the fight, he made it clear that he wouldn't give up even if Martin had fallen. He still had that little bit that he managed to get away with.

“He was very fast in the right-hand corners. It was a great satisfaction.

“Scepticism about Bagnaia? I would like to understand who these last sceptics are!”

Marco Bezzecchi of Rossi’s VR46 team completed a great day for The Doctor by earning his first podium of the year.

"We had a good opportunity because he started on the front row and was able to make the most of it by finding a very important podium,” Rossi said about Bezzecchi.

Rossi timed his first trip into the MotoGP paddock of 2024 to perfection.

Two VR46 Academy graduates, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, were either side of Marquez on the paddock.

Bagnaia has closed the gap to just 17 points to championship leader Jorge Martin.

The fifth round of the season is in Le Mans next weekend.