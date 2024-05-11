Francesco Bagnaia forced to retire after GP24 “was doing crazy things"

Francesco Bagnaia was forced to retire from the Le Mans MotoGP sprint after his Ducati bike was 'doing crazy things'.

Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP

Two-time reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia nearly crashed twice before running off circuit and around the gravel trap of turn seven.

Bagnaia, who crashed out of the sprint in Jerez after being hit by Brad Binder, has now failed to finish three out of the last six races, including both sprints and grand prix’. 

Bagnaia lost immediate ground from his P2 starting position and ended lap one in 15th.

And after losing another position on lap two, Bagnaia was forced to retire on lap three as he returned to pit lane.

Asked about the problems he was facing, Bagnaia said: “My team is already checking everything and they will try to solve everything for tomorrow.

“I’m quite sure that even if it is not easy to understand what is happening, we will do an improvement.

“Today, we just had to change the bike from qualifying to be more careful and it was not working like I expected.

“It was doing crazy things and then I had to retire. In corner six I lost the front in acceleration which is normally impossible.

“Then I locked the front in turn seven without doing anything. There was a lot of wheelie, something strange. Tomorrow we will solve it.”

Bagnaia did admit that he was hoping to complete the race and gain data for Sunday, but the problems aboard his GP24 were too much to handle.

“First of all I tried and would have liked to finish the race, absolutely,” stated the factory Ducati star. 

“Also to have some information for tomorrow with the tyre but I wasn’t allowed to. We will try to be competitive like we were this morning.

“We will take the positives into tomorrow. Today, a podium in the sprint or one or two on the podium was a possibility.

“But tomorrow we will take the positives and our performance is very high.”

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
55m ago
Alex Palou dominates the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
Sonsio Grand Prix: Full Results
Sonsio Grand Prix
Sonsio Grand Prix
RR
News
4h ago
North West 200 2024 Results - Saturday races
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Brad Binder last to 15th: “I just couldn’t get going, it was a struggle”
Brad Binder, last on grid, 2024 French MotoGP Sprint
Brad Binder, last on grid, 2024 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: “Everything was under control” then “a real shame”…
Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin: Marco was strong, I had to push a bit too much!
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
F1
News
6h ago
Door “slammed shut” for one attractive Carlos Sainz option
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Francesco Bagnaia forced to retire after GP24 “was doing crazy things"
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez P13 to P2: “Sometimes instinct, sometimes you need to be lucky”
Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marquez Le Mans MotoGP