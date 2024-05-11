Starting grid for the French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16)

Despite a fall at turn three, Jorge Martin secured pole position at Le Mans thanks to a new all-time MotoGP lap record.

Francesco Bagnaia was also underneath the new lap record set by Enea Bastianini just moment prior in Q1, as he took P2 ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Their strongest weekend combined, both Pertamina Endure VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi produced late laps to secure a second row starting position.

His worst starting position since joining Ducati, Marc Marquez is all the way back on row five.

It wasn't much better for team-mate and brother Alex Marquez, who despite beinf very quick in FP2, could only manage P17.