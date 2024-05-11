Starting grid for the French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
The starting grid for Sunday's French MotoGP at Le Mans.
|French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
Despite a fall at turn three, Jorge Martin secured pole position at Le Mans thanks to a new all-time MotoGP lap record.
Francesco Bagnaia was also underneath the new lap record set by Enea Bastianini just moment prior in Q1, as he took P2 ahead of Maverick Vinales.
Their strongest weekend combined, both Pertamina Endure VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi produced late laps to secure a second row starting position.
His worst starting position since joining Ducati, Marc Marquez is all the way back on row five.
It wasn't much better for team-mate and brother Alex Marquez, who despite beinf very quick in FP2, could only manage P17.