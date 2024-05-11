Starting grid for the French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

The starting grid for Sunday's French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
3Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
5Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
6Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
7Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
8Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
10Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
11Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
12Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
13Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
14Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
15Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
16Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
18Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
19Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
20Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
21Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
22Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)

Despite a fall at turn three, Jorge Martin secured pole position at Le Mans thanks to a new all-time MotoGP lap record.

Francesco Bagnaia was also underneath the new lap record set by Enea Bastianini just moment prior in Q1, as he took P2 ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Their strongest weekend combined, both Pertamina Endure VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi produced late laps to secure a second row starting position.

His worst starting position since joining Ducati, Marc Marquez is all the way back on row five.

It wasn't much better for team-mate and brother Alex Marquez, who despite beinf very quick in FP2, could only manage P17.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
1h ago
North West 200 2024 Results - Saturday races
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Brad Binder last to 15th: “I just couldn’t get going, it was a struggle”
Brad Binder, last on grid, 2024 French MotoGP Sprint
Brad Binder, last on grid, 2024 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: “Everything was under control” then “a real shame”…
Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: Marco was strong, I had to push a bit too much!
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, French MotoGP 2024
F1
News
3h ago
Door “slammed shut” for one attractive Carlos Sainz option
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia forced to retire after GP24 “was doing crazy things"
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez P13 to P2: “Sometimes instinct, sometimes you need to be lucky”
Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Starting grid for the French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
David Coulthard shares “troubled” Mercedes worry
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel 4 F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship,
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel…