Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: "This weekend I was number one"

Jorge Martin produced another stunning display in the French MotoGP as he bettered Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

After losing the lead off the start to Bagnaia, Martin waited until the final few laps before beginning his charge for the lead.

When Marquez began to close in on the lead duo, Martin knew he had to be quick in his attempts to take the lead.

Speaking after his latest double, Martin said: “It’s the fourth time I did a [lap] record, sprint and win on Sunday. It is not easy and you have to be in great shape.

“I’m really happy about this. Arriving here, we were seated here four days ago on Thursday and I didn’t expect to do these results. I’m really happy about this.

“I didn’t do the best start but going behind Pecco was a nice strategy because I was studying him and let the laps through and to try to be with a good tyre pressure, because in these conditions with these cold conditions maybe it was dropping a bit.

“I was confident behind him and with seven or eight to go I said it was time to make the move. I tried the first time but couldn’t make it stick.

“I was a bit wide so he could attack back but the second time I did it perfectly. I took the risk to brake a bit more.

“The last five laps were so long. I tried to push and I was a bit tired because it was a really long race.

“The wind was changing a bit from yesterday so it was difficult. But I was able to make this small gap.”

After setting a new lap record, qualifying on pole and winning the sprint, Martin’s win was another clear message to Ducati of who the top rider in MotoGP is so far in 2024.

“To do a record in qualifying, the sprint and Sunday race is difficult,” added Martin. “I was telling myself who is the number one, who is the number one!

“This weekend I was the number one, absolutely. I’m happy about this and to beat Marc and Pecco is amazing.

“They are incredible champions and I’m not a MotoGP champion. I’m really happy to be in this position today.”

While it was a long battle for the win with Bagnaia, Martin did something he hasn’t done very often before which is out-duel the reigning world champion in a direct fight.

Asked if it was his best win, Martin said: “I don’t think so. I think Misano last season was huge but winning is winning and today was good.

“We didn’t fight each other until the last lap I think because I had this small gap so I don’t think it was my biggest race, but it was one of the best.”