Davide Brivio opens talks to revamp Trackhouse’s MotoGP rider line-up

Joan Mir and Alex Rins are reportedly the two names that Trackhouse are looking at to recruit.

Team boss Davide Brivio knows both riders from their time together at Suzuki.

Brivio has identified Mir and Rins, according to Sky, as the next stage of Trackhouse’s growth for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

“Contacts between the parties have been initiated,” Motosprint report about Mir and Trackhouse.

Joe Roberts, the Moto2 breakthrough star this campaign, also covets a Trackhouse seat next year.

As an American for the newly rebranded US-based team, Roberts makes logical sense.

Trackhouse currently run Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez as their rider duo.

Oliveira wants a promotion into the factory Aprilia squad, while Fernandez is battling to stay in MotoGP.

At 14th and 15th in the MotoGP standings after the Le Mans grand prix, neither are in their best form this season.

Brivio has turned to a pair of riders, Mir and Rins, who he trusts from the past.

He won the 2020 MotoGP championship at Suzuki with Mir.

Now with Repsol Honda, Mir’s time has been a nightmare. His contract expires at the end of this season and he has spoken openly about moving on.

Rins joined Yamaha this season, and his manufacturer still hopes to expand their presence in 2025 by adding a satellite team. That might allow Rins another option for next year.

But the wishes of the factory Aprilia team will take precedence over Trackhouse’s desires.

Aprilia must wait for Aleix Espargaro to decide if he will retire or not, then choose their replacement for him, if needed.

Sky Italia report: “Trackhouse, however, will await the decisions of the parent company Aprilia and will move accordingly to be in full harmony.”