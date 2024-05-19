Red Bull sponsorship a massive hurdle for Marc Marquez and official Ducati team

Marc Marquez has a sponsorship conundrum to solve, if he is to join Ducati’s official team.

Marquez would have to end his association with long-time personal sponsor Red Bull in order to join the factory Ducati team in 2025, Motorsport report.

That’s because Ducati are sponsored by Monster, the big rival of Red Bull in the energy drinks market.

Ducati and Monster’s deal together runs until the end of 2025.

While the Red Bull and Monster issue is the biggest obstacle, there are other sponsorship issues which reportedly make it difficult for Marquez and the official Ducati team to link up.

Marquez’s ties to Samsung rivals Ducati’s title sponsor, Lenovo.

Allianz, who work with Marquez, are competition to Unipol, who work with Ducati.

Marquez is sponsored by Oakley sunglasses, Ducati are sponsored by Carrera sunglasses.

Beer company Estrella Galicia works with Marquez, wine and spirit company Contadi Castaldi work with Ducati.

Will Marquez end Red Bull relationship?

Marquez gave up the biggest rider contract in MotoGP at Honda to quit the struggling manufacturer and join Gresini Ducati this year.

He will be faced with another economic decision if Ducati ask him to represent their factory team in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Marquez said in Le Mans about the possibility of leaving Red Bull to facilitate a move to the red Ducati squad: “In life, sometimes, you have to make decisions that you don't like or don't want to have to make.

“We are all here to win, and to do so we must seek the best conditions at all times.

"We have to put everything into consideration.

“If a rider ends his contract, and a factory, whatever it may be, has free bikes, it would be stupid not to have at least a conversation with them.

“You have to talk to everyone, and logically there are conversations.”

Ducati must choose between Marquez, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini for the ‘25 seat alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez has made it very clear in recent weeks that he wants a factory-spec machine next season, after getting to grips with his GP23 this season.

The decision is expected to be finalised around the Mugello round, which begins at the end of May.