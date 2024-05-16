Aleix Espargaro picks his MotoGP ‘dream team’: The ‘present and future’

Aleix Espargaro selects the two riders he would sign for MotoGP 2025.

Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin
If Aleix Espargaro was a MotoGP team manager, which two riders would he sign?

That question was put to the factory Aprilia rider after Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

Espargaro explained that his ‘dream team’ would combine the present and future of the premier class.

“The question was, who would you pick if you were a team manager today?” Espargaro said.

“And I said, not because they are also represented by my manager: Jorge [Martin] and Pedro [Acosta].

“Because for me, Pedro is the future of this MotoGP category. He will be the man to beat in the next 12 years.

“And in the present, the fastest rider on the grid - without any doubt - is Jorge Martin.

“So it would be my dream team.”

Pedro Acosta
Both riders, like Espargaro, are yet to confirm their plans for next season.

Rookie star Acosta is expected to be promoted from GASGAS Tech3 to the factory Red Bull KTM team, but Martin’s future is less clear.

Title runner-up for Pramac Ducati last year and currently leading the 2024 standings by 38 points, Martin has warned he will look at other factory options if he again misses out on the official Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Acosta suffered his first non-score as a MotoGP rider when he crashed out of Sunday’s French MotoGP, almost bringing Espargaro down in the process.

Fortunately, Acosta’s fallen machine slid through a small gap between the #41 and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, in third and fourth places.

“They told me [how close Acosta’s bike was],” Espargaro smiled. “He said to Albert [Valera, manager], ‘he braked very early! I said, ‘no, I braked super late!

“I think Diggia was in the middle, and maybe braked a bit earlier. But I don't know. I didn't see a replay yet!”

Espargaro, a three-time MotoGP winner for Aprilia and the oldest rider on the grid at 34, is pondering whether to switch to test and wild-card duties for the factory next season or to continue his full-time career.

