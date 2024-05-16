Brivio: MotoGP rider market ‘stuck’ until Ducati ‘makes its move’

Davide Brivio doesn’t expect any movements in the 2025 MotoGP rider market until the factory Ducati team picks Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate.

The Trackhouse team principal explained that while ‘everybody talks to everybody’ the market is ‘stuck’ until that decision, which looks like a head-to-head between Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, is made.

The future of Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia’s current team-mate, is also at stake, with the ‘rejected’ riders likely to be targeted by rival factories.

“A lot going on but everything is stuck until I think the factory teams make their move, starting from Ducati,” Brivio told MotoGP.com

“Then there will be some disappointed riders that will maybe try to go to another factory team.

“Once [all] the factory teams are set, there will then be some other disappointed riders!

“At this moment we have to wait. Also, we have to understand with Miguel [Oliveira] and Raul [Fernandez] what they want to do.

“Everybody talks to everybody, but nothing moves [for now].”

Although Aprilia’s satellite team has been hotly linked with signing American Moto2 star Joe Roberts, Brivio hinted that Trackhouse could also set its sights on an established MotoGP star.

“We have our own ambitions, to fight for the best possible positions. So not necessarily to grow up young riders for Aprilia,” Brivio said.

“That’s always exciting, and when it works you find a great talent…[But] we want to keep looking for better and better results.”

Among the potential big-name targets for Brivio and Trackhouse could be Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) and Alex Rins (Monster Yamaha), both of whom Brivio signed as rookies for the factory Suzuki team.

Rins went on to win five races on the GSX-RR, including the last Suzuki Grand Prix appearance at Valencia 2022, while Mir won the 2020 world championship.