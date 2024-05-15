Jorge Lorenzo on how Ducati can keep both Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez

Jorge Lorenzo is of the mindset that Ducati will lose one of their top MotoGP riders, however, that could change to two depending on their decision.

Ducati have confirmed that they intend to announce Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate for 2025 before the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Enea Bastianini (current team-mate to Bagnaia), Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are the contenders.

Martin and Bastianini have both been linked with a switch to Aprilia, while the latest rumours indicate that KTM is making a push to sign Martin.

Ducati could move Marquez into the factory team, something which has been gaining more and more traction in recent weeks.

But if they do, Lorenzo believes the Italian brand will lose both Martin and Bastianini.

So what would Lorenzo do?

Speaking to DAZN, Lorenzo said: “Ducati would like to keep all four of them. The ideal for them would be to have them all wearing red, but it is impossible because of the regulations so they have to choose one.

“I think they will be able to keep three of them, while one will leave. I think Jorge will leave if he doesn't wear red.

“Also, Bastianini will go if he gets demoted. The only one they could keep without making him wear red is Marc Marquez, but with a factory bike.

“The most logical way to keep at least three out of the four would be to put Jorge Martin in red and Marquez on a bike exactly the same as Bagnaia and Martin in Gresini with Red Bull, or in the Pramac team if they stay with Ducati. That’s my theory.”