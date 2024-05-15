Fabio Quartararo after Le Mans heartbreak: “First time I am happy after I crashed”

Fabio Quartararo admits he has never been happier about crashing out of a MotoGP race after significant strides were made by Yamaha at Le Mans.

Quartararo was a contender for the top six on pure pace, the first time that has happened this season.

Some of that was to do with Quartararo being roared on by his adoring home crown, but it was also down to improvements made on the M1.

Speaking after the grand prix, Quartararo said: “I think this is the first time that I am this happy after a race where I crashed.

“It's because this was the first time this year that we were really inside the top 6 and that we were fighting. I was fighting well. I was fighting with Aleix.

“I saw some great riders in front of me, and I think I got a bit too motivated for the pace that we had and, unfortunately, I crashed.

“I'm pretty happy with how the race went, apart from the mistake we made at the end. But I still think we can be happy about our Race. Seeing the fans always supporting me, we had to give everything we had.”

Team director Massimo Meregalli also spoke about Quartararo’s brilliant performance.

Although he was disappointed the 2021 MotoGP champion could not finish in front of his supporters, Meregalli was pleased with the pace Quartararo had.

“We feel very disappointed for Fabio,” began Meregalli. “We know he really wanted to get a good result at his home GP and in front of the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive.

“It's a pity his race ended like this, but we all attest to his hard work, determination, and effort.

“This morning, we made some changes on his bike that proved to work quite well.

“He was matching the pace of the front guys, so this is positive and constructive ahead of a busy three weeks.”