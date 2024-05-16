Indian MotoGP promoter hits back at "rumours" of cancellation

The promoter of the Indian MotoGP insists this year’s race is still “very much on”.

A return to India, after last year’s inaugural event, has been cast into doubt by rumours of late payments and replacement by the postponed Kazakhstan round.

A source close to the event recently told Crash.net that any pending payments will be cleared once a ‘Model Code of Conduct’ on the spending of public money - in place for the country's General Election - is lifted on June 4.

That stance has now been repeated by Pushkar Nath Srivastava, CEO of Indian MotoGP co-promoter Fairstreet:

"The race is very much on. These are just rumours floating around. All of the contractual obligations will be met in June," Srivastava is quoted as saying.

Dorna is said to have received written confirmation by the State Government that payments will be made relative to that June 4 date.

This year’s Indian MotoGP is scheduled for September 20-22 at the Buddh International Circuit.

Kazakhstan’s debut, delayed due to flooding, was planned for June 14-16. It is officially “postponed until later in 2024.”