Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia? He admits “seconds thoughts” about staying at VR46

Marco Bezzecchi has admitted to having “second thoughts” about his decision to stay with VR46.

His admission comes with factory seats potentially opening up at Aprilia or Yamaha in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Bezzecchi has not been able to repeat the brilliance of last year, which was a breakthrough for him.

His grands prix wins and title challenge resulted in an offer to go to Pramac, on a factory-spec bike, but he chose to remain with a year-old machine at VR46.

"I admit I've had second thoughts,” Bezzecchi told Sky Italia.

“But I've never regretted the choice and it doesn't affect me.

“It's always easy to talk afterwards, but I'm still convinced of my decision."

Bezzecchi harbours hopes of becoming a factory rider for the first time.

Although, last year’s teammate Luca Marini left VR46 for Repsol Honda and, although he is compensated as a factory rider now, he is the only full-time MotoGP rider who hasn’t scored a single point this year.

"I think I've grown a lot and I'd like to be able to become an official rider, which is everyone's ambition,” Bezzecchi said.

“But I have to confirm myself as fast and competitive to deserve a chance."

He isn’t a contender for the Ducati spot alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

But, openings could arise at Yamaha and Aprilia.

Yamaha’s hope of bringing in a satellite team could cause a shake-up, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro might retire.

Bezzecchi was quizzed about moving to these factories.

"It's never a one-way thing,” he replied.

“But I think it's a choice you make together, like a 'marriage'.

“But it's a bit early to talk about it."

Last year, Bezzecchi earned his and his team’s first premier class win in Argentina.

He continued his good form to maintain a title charge until an injury sustained in training caused him to fall away.

But he has found the GP23 much harder to tame than the GP22.

"It's a slightly more complicated bike,” he said.

“The tyres are new, new construction.

“I adapted quite quickly to corner entry, while in the middle of the corner I'm still struggling a bit, especially at the first touch of the throttle.

“The bike tends to get a little more grip and I always feel like I'm understeering, but we're working on it, I'm confident."

Bezzecchi has claimed one podium in five rounds of this season, in Jerez.