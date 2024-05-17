KTM deliver the truth on signing Marc Marquez for 2025

KTM have issued a response after being questioned about signing Marc Marquez.

Marquez’s top choice for 2025 is to be promoted to Ducati’s factory team.

But, he insisted after the French MotoGP last weekend that his pursuit of a factory bike did not depend on the “colour or the brand”.

It was a hint which seemingly opened the door to the likes of KTM or Aprilia, or Pramac Ducati.

But KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has now had his say.

“Marc Marquez has been a hero for us in this sport since we competed in MotoGP,” Beirer told Motorsport-Magazin.

“We have huge respect for Marc. But I don't think it's a realistic option for us.

“You have to think about what a brutal time Marc has had.

“I talked to him last summer and his desire was simply to find a motorcycle that he knew he could be completely competitive with.

“With this bike he wanted to get back to the top and he achieved that.

“That's why I don't see him changing brands again, which would mean a completely new beginning for him.

“Marc is a brilliant rider, but I don't think it's really realistic for us to talk about signing him.”

'Pick up the phone in a friendly manner'

KTM have Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta contracted for next year, and Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez with expiring deals.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up is currently revolving around Ducati’s decision about Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin want to replace Enea Bastianini, and a decision is due around Mugello, which begins on May 31.

KTM know that whoever is left disappointed by Ducati’s decision would become available on the rider market.

“It is clear that at Ducati there is currently a surplus of absolutely exceptional greats in our sport,” Beirer said.

“But we also have to be careful. With Pedro we have a real diamond in the rough on board and also Brad, who is damn strong.

“We have to be careful not to let too many riders attack each other on the same level in order to maintain a good overall atmosphere in the project.

“We are of course excited to see what happens at Ducati.

“Several riders definitely want the place in their factory team and there will be some disappointed faces among the riders who don't get it.

“Then of course you have to pick up the phone in a friendly manner when someone calls…”