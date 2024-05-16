Luca Marini on Bagnaia, Martin style: “Everybody is trying to make this change”

Luca Marini insists he’s been pushing at 100% every lap while awaiting much needed technical progress from the Honda RC213V.

The Italian, a double MotoGP pole and podium finisher at VR46, has endured a torrid start to his Repsol career and is the only full-time rider without a point in 2024.

To put that into perspective, the top Honda competitor - team-mate Joan Mir - has scored just 12 out of a possible 185 points. Nonetheless, Marini has been in last place during 7 of the 10 races so far, including Sprints.

With test rider Stefan Bradl’s recent Honda prototype being given a thumbs down by all four race riders, the standard bikes were again used during last weekend’s French MotoGP.

Marini was at the back in both Le Mans races but explained that - while the delivery of technical updates is out of his hands - he can experiment with body position and riding style, taking inspiration from Ducati’s title leaders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Luca Marini, 2024 French MotoGP

“I'm trying [despite the results]. I'm trying to work on my style or my position because now you can see that Pecco and Martin can make the difference with their body,” Marini said.

“So only those two are pushing in this way, with their body below the bike and make the bike turn.

“So for me, I think that this will be the key for the MotoGP, for the next years. Everybody is trying to make this change.

“So I'm working on it, but every lap I'm pushing at 100%.”

Honda riders are mainly suffering with a lack of turning and acceleration, issues they hope will be addressed during this week’s private test at Mugello.

“So now we have a lot of work to do in Mugello, focus on the new bike,” Marini said before leaving Le Mans. “I'm sure that the new upgrades will bring us more towards the top, not a lot, but a little bit.

“We have good expectations about that test.

"For sure it will not change [our situation] day and night, but for me it can be a very good improvement. And especially, following that direction, we can make other steps for the end of the season.”

If Honda progress was made at Mugello, the new parts could be used during next weekend's Catalan round.