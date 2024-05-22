Theory that Ducati “mentality has changed” as crunch rider decision looms

Ducati want to keep two of the three riders in the mix for the 2025 official team, it has been claimed.

Enea Bastianini, currently in possession of the factory Ducati bike, is fending off interest from Gresini’s Marc Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

A decision from Ducati bosses is expected by the end of May.

Bastianini’s manager - the paddock veteran Carlo Pernat - has shared a theory about Ducati’s changing plans.

“Ducati’s decision, which will probably come after the Mugello GP, is blocking everyone: KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha,” Pernat told GPOne.

“No one wants to make contracts. There are maybe voice agreements, which have the value that they have…

“I understand Ducati because they have three very strong riders and, if at the beginning they thought they would leave two of them without a ride, now their mentality has changed.

“I have the impression that [Ducati] wants to keep two of them and so it will be putting pressure, especially with Pramac.

“But Yamaha is pushing hard with Paolo Campinoti. These days there will definitely be talks, my guess is before Mugello, Pramac will also decide what to do.”

Pramac are considering whether to sign a new contract to remain as a Ducati satellite team, or to go to Yamaha in 2025.

If they go to Yamaha, a ‘25-spec Desmosedici disappears as an option for Marquez, Martin or Bastianini.

Bastianini’s manager insists that his man remains firmly in the mix.

Last year, his first wearing red, was scuppered by injury but he has offered reminders of his talents since.

Heading to this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, Bastianini has equal points as Marquez. They are 40 points behind championship leader Martin.

“If Ducati is postponing the decision it is because they still have confidence in him,” Pernat said about Bastianini.

But he has been busy at work considering other options, if Ducati’s big decision does not go their way.

“Going to Pramac with an official bike could be a possibility, but it’s not certain,” he said.

“I speak as a manager, the sirens of Aprilia, KTM and even Yamaha are calling.

“I can’t hide the fact that Aprilia has important aspects.”