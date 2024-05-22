Physical pain and bleak future laid bare by struggling Joan Mir at Honda

Joan Mir has offered a damning indictment of his time at Honda.

Physical pain and bleak future options to move teams were noted by the 2020 MotoGP champion.

Mir, in his second season with Repsol Honda, is 18th in the MotoGP standings.

Last year, he publicly discussed the possibility of retiring after a crash-strewn season.

His new teammate Luca Marini has so far been unable to tame the RC213V, and is the only full-time rider with zero points after five rounds.

Mir was asked how long he is willing to wait for Honda to address the difficulties he faces.

"I have no idea,” he told Motorsport. “I say that and I am completely honest.

“I have no idea how long my body can take this.

“I thought I wasn't going to make it this far, and here I am.

“I'm trying to do my job as best I can, trying to be in front of everyone, trying to do good races, but you can't expect miracles."

Mir also insisted that several riders have become less attractive to new teams, after they join Honda.

“The reality is that whoever leaves Honda in the last few years does worse than when they come in,” Mir said.

"That's the reality and, besides, there is no exception, nobody leaves Honda better than they came in.

“You have to deal with this situation as best you can and try to see what I feel like doing. That is the issue.”

Mir’s contract with Honda expires at the end of this year.

Trackhouse - run by his old boss at Suzuki, Davide Brivio - are an option for 2025.

“Contacts between the parties have been initiated,” Motosprint report about Mir and Trackhouse.

Mir was downbeat about incoming offers if he does quit Honda.

“I am convinced that we will have options, not the ones I would like, probably not, but we will have options,” he said.

“We are still giving gas and I am convinced that with a competitive bike we will be at the front in no time.”

This weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP is the next chance for Mir to get to grips with his troublesome machine.