Alex Marquez delivers cryptic response to MotoGP rider market question

"To earn a better living... you try to push for that.”

Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Alex Marquez has hinted at an unknown option on the MotoGP rider market which could be “interesting” for his future.

His brother Marc Marquez is at the epicentre of the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up jostling for the second year in a row.

But Alex - whose contract with Gresini expires this season - has not been seriously linked with a move to a rival garage.

He insists that he does want to stay with “the same bike”.

But then added to Relevo: “I am clear about it, and there are some nice options, that if everything fits together...

“It is, as always, the rider market is a ladder, everyone is placed.

“And you have to see where those at the top are placed, because that's how it goes.

“And from there it's a domino effect.

“If all the situations that I think have to occur occur, there can be something very nice, and it can be interesting.”

It was arguably not a ringing endorsement that renewing his stay at Gresini is a formality.

But it could also be interpreted as a hint about his machinery, or his status within the team, amid his brother’s situation with the official Ducati squad.

If Marc gets the 2025 factory seat, or a ‘25 bike elsewhere, it moves the goalposts for Alex somewhat.

Alex Marquez admits surveying market options

Alex explained how he tackles the rider market: “Ideas just come to me. I make my predictions.

“Sometimes I'm on the couch, I call Jaime Martinez and I say 'and this option, how do you see it?'

“And then he works there. You give him ideas.”

Alex said about how he copes with constant rumours about rider moves: “If you are in a very good situation, you will enjoy the market like no one else.

“If you are in a complicated situation, you suffer. But that happens to all of us.

“Look now at the situation Martin, Bastianini, Marc…

“You have to try in some way, when you are on the track, to get that out of your head, because otherwise you will go wrong.”

He added: “You talk more. When I'm in a grand prix I don't want to know.

“I speak on Wednesday and say 'I want this, this or this', and on Monday you speak again, but normally on the weekend, no.

“But it is clear that the pressure of wanting to do well to have, as in all jobs, some more options, in this case a motorcycle, to earn a better living, is there, and you try to push for that.”

