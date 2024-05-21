Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Two challenging weeks, two very beautiful tracks’

'In France, we confirmed that we can keep the pace of the best guys, but...'

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP

After ending his MotoGP podium drought, stretching back to victory in last September’s Indian Grand Prix, at Jerez, Marco Bezzecchi was brought back down to earth with a bump - or two - at Le Mans.

The VR46 rider fell in both French races, including a late second place in the Sprint, and heads to Catalunya determined to convert his speed into results in the back-to-back Barcelona and (home) Mugello rounds.

“We have two challenging weeks ahead of us, but on two very beautiful tracks,” Bezzecchi said.  “The final sector in Barcelona is a unique sequence of corners.

“I can't wait to get back at work, in France we confirmed that we can keep up with the pace of the best guys, but in the race we weren't able to solidify our performance.

“The goal is to be able to stay with the strongest riders from Friday.”

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio did make it across the line in both French races, scoring VR46’s first Sprint points of the season with seventh on Saturday before going one better in the grand prix.

“Continuing the streak of positive results is certainly the goal for these races in a row, on two of the most beautiful tracks of the season,” di Giannantonio said.

“The top five is getting closer and closer and we certainly have an interesting weekend ahead of us.

“In Catalunya, the difference will be made by whoever manages the tyre consumption better, an aspect we have always worked well on until now…”

di Giannantonio is ninth in the world championship, 11 points ahead of Bezzecchi.

