Official: Aleix Espargaro announces MotoGP retirement at end of 2024

Aleix Espargaro will bring an end to his MotoGP career at the end of the season

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro has announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the year.

Espargaro confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP that he will bring an end to his career in a special press conference, surrounded by Aprilia, former colleagues, fellow riders and his brother Pol.

Now aged 34, the Aprilia rider is the oldest on the current grid and has chosen to walk away, after publicly flirting with the idea of retirement for weeks.

Espargaro made his first MotoGP race appearance in 2009 and has been a full-time rider for 13 seasons.

He won three grands prix - Argentina in 2022, and Silverstone and Barcelona in 2023 - and represented ART (Aprilia), Suzuki, Forward Yamaha and Aprilia since 2017.

"There are many riders in the world, here today, who won more than me," he said.

"But I gave everything that I had. I worked very hard.

"Many times, I felt that I didn't have the talent of other riders. But by working hard I reached a high level.

"The past two or three seasons were amazing. I was dreaming.

"I would like to retire as a full-time rider with a good feeling.

"It was not an easy week. I felt like I was jumping into a really strange space. But I am happy.

"Hopefully the other riders, as a present, can let me win this weekend!"

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Espargaro expanded on his big decision: "The riders here today, they wait on a Wednesday to fly to races. It is the most important thing in their lives.

"I also felt like this in the past. Now I feel like maybe I would like to stay longer at home. I love to stay with my kids.

"I am fair with myself. If you are not focused on being a MotoGP rider, it is difficult."

Espargaro revealed that his brother Pol's removal from full-time racing - and his awful crash on the first day of the 2023 season - was a reason for him to retire.

"After the crash of Pol, it was not easy. He had a big one. He changed a lot.

"I saw him more happy. I didn't expect that.

"When you are not racing you don't have fun at home. But he was super happy with his family.

"He pushed me to this decision."

Maverick Vinales, whom Espargaro helped convince to join Aprilia after leaving Yamaha and has celebrated a grand prix win and two Sprint victories this season, said:

“Aleix is a great team-mate. We have spent four years together and lived unforgettable moments.

"Together, we take Aprilia to the top, I have great memories with Aleix. We still have a year ahead of us to take Aprilia even higher together.”

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said: "Thank you Aleix, because with you we have built an incredible story. Thank you for not giving up in difficult moments and for being a great example for all of us.

"You won the captain's armband on the field by merit. You gave us the first podium, the first pole position, the first victory here in Barcelona and the first one-two with Maverick.

"Your spirit, with your ups and downs, with your character, reflect the energy of this team and of the whole Noale factory. I don't know what you will do in the future, but you will always remain an Aprilia rider.

"From today a new page opens for the rider market and Aprilia Racing will certainly not stand idly by. With our style, we will ensure a great future for this team, which you have helped to make a true top team.”

Espargaro is expected to take on a test and wild-card role for Aprilia but said he is currently focused on the current season.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
Johann Zarco: New Honda aero gave ‘good result' at Mugello
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
27m ago
Lewis Hamilton answers criticism of F1 qualifying form: “I’m not getting too hung up on it”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about replacing Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pramac, Aprilia, KTM? Marc Marquez’s mysterious update on 2025 options
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…