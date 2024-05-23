Pramac, Aprilia, KTM? Marc Marquez’s mysterious update on 2025 options

Marc Marquez was grilled about whether he would accept a factory bike at a satellite Ducati team.

This weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP is the last chance to impress on-track before Ducati finalise their decision for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up at Mugello next week.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin are in the hat for Enea Bastianini’s factory Ducati status.

But, Marquez seemingly softened his demands at Le Mans, hinting that a 2025-spec bike would suffice irrespective of what team he is allocated to.

That seemingly opened the door to Pramac, who run factory Ducatis. Or Gresini, if they can convince Ducati to give them a latest-spec bike.

In Barcelona, Marquez was quizzed about accepting being with a satellite team once again next year if the bike was factory-spec.

He answered: “My situation changed a bit compared to last year. This year I was looking to have fun. Step by step I am coming back to a good level, this is important.

“If you want to fight for a championship you can do it this year. But if you have an easier life on the race-track, it helps you. So every rider is looking for the best.

“I know what is my first idea. I am very clever. Clever in the past, clever for next year, with what I need to do. What I need to be fast.”

“Let’s see if I can do a good job on the track to have more options.”

Marquez was clearly asked to confirm what his No 1 choice is.

But he refused, and answered: “To be fast on the track and to be close to these two guys [Bagnaia and Martin].

“These are the guys who competed for the championship last year. They are the strongest opponents out there.”

Marquez and Martin were then asked about joining Aprilia or KTM next year, if they miss out on the factory Ducati seat.

Marquez said: “The European manufacturers are at a good level.

“For me, the Ducati is the best one. Or the one with the most potential at all race tracks.

“So, last year, I chose the direction of the Ducati with the Gresini because I looked for the best bike.

“Aprilia and KTM are closer and closer.

“Maverick proved that you can win races. Aleix, last year, won here at Montmelo.”

Marc Marquez names his one key shortcoming

Marquez has previously suggested that “something is missing” for him this season to launch a championship challenge.

He is 40 points behind championship leader Martin ahead of the sixth round.

Marquez clarified what is missing: “The consistency of these two guys [Bagnaia and Martin].

“Every practice, every qualifying, they are always top three or five. I am fast and competitive - in Jerez and Le Mans I was super close to them - but I need consistency.

“It looks like with the new bike we will gain on long corners.”

Marquez said about the Barcelona circuit: “It was not so good but I was the fastest Honda, most of the time.

“I look forward to understanding how to ride a Ducati here.

“One of my strong points in my riding style is stop and go. But here it is flowing. I have the data to compare.”