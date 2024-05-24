Catalunya MotoGP: Jorge Martin on top form again as he leads Marc Marquez in FP1

Jorge Martin led the way during FP1 thanks to a late time attack as he beat Marc Marquez to top spot.

Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP

Dominant at the Catalan MotoGP last season, Aprilia made a red-hot start to FP1 as Aleix Espargaro, fresh off his retirement announcement at the end of 2024, led the way from team-mate Maverick Vinales.

While Aprilia continued to show pace, Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin were also very quick as the eight-time world champion took over from the championship leader.

Marquez then improved again on his next lap as he dipped under the 1m 40s barrier for the first time this weekend.

Brad Binder soon joined Marquez in setting a sub 1m 40s lap, however, topping the Gresini rider was proving very difficult.

Trying to push on, Binder made a mistake at turn ten as he slid his way into the left-hander before running off circuit.

With race runs in full slow, Marquez, Binder and Martin all had similar pace, with Francesco Bagnaia not far behind.

Hoping to make steps forward after further upgrades were brought forward, Johann Zarco, who was 12th fastest with ten minutes remaining, held off from trying the new fairing and exhaust.

There were late yellow flags in sector four when Binder had another off track moment.

Electing to run a new soft rear tyre late on, Martin showed impressive speed as he went quickest by nearly three tenths of Marquez.

Pedro Acosta looked set to challenge the top two places before a mistake in sector two brought an end to his fast lap.

The rookie did eventually find time as he went fourth behind fellow KTM rider Binder.

