Jorge Martin reveals what Aleix Espargaro said to him about retirement decision

Jorge Martin has revealed he cried when Aleix Espargaro told him he would retire from MotoGP at the end of 2024.

Aleix Espargaro Catalunya
Aleix Espargaro will bring an end to eight seasons with Aprilia, 14 full seasons in MotoGP, at the end of the current campaign.

A three-time MotoGP race winner including twice in Catalunya last season, Espargaro made the decision ahead of his home round in Barcelona, which caught some riders off guard.

Not one who was surprised was championship leader Jorge Martin, who admits he had already spoken to the Aprilia rider before the announcement.

“I spoke with him last week and he was like ‘I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry, but finally he did’,” said Martin.

“For sure, he is a really important person in my life and I remember in 2013 I was his fan and he didn’t even know me.

“But then, finally, he is not just my friend. He is my brother. Sometimes I am his son and I join him and his family many days for dinner.

“I think he is one of the most important people in my life, so how could I not cry? He did a lot to stop and be with his family. He will have time to himself.

“It will be even more difficult to follow him on the bicycle. I’m so happy for him and his family.”

Another one of Espargaro’s close friends who lives in Andorra is Alex Rins, who also spoke about Espargaro’s decision to call time on his full-time racing career.

Rins added: “It was big news. I’m super happy for him because if he decided to stop racing it is because he wants to and deserves to.

“He did some really difficult but great seasons. His history is not easy. But he is a fighter. 

“He fights a lot and trains really hard day-by-day to achieve his goals. 

“I’m super proud of him and wish him a lot of luck in the future.”

