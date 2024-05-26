Marc Marquez ignored as Pecco Bagnaia names his preferred ‘25 teammate

Francesco Bagnaia has, for the first time, named his preferred 2025 teammate.

Bagnaia’s status as reigning MotoGP champion and Ducati’s star man resulted in him signing a bumper new contract to tie him to the Italian manufacturer.

But his current teammate Enea Bastianini is battling Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez for the official bike next year.

Bagnaia was asked at the Catalunya MotoGP this weekend by Canal+: “Do you have any preference between Jorge, Marc, maybe Enea?”

He responded: “Enea. My preference is Enea.

“I think we are doing a good job together. So, to continue like this. But we will see.”

This is the second season where Bagnaia and Bastianini have shared a box.

In late-2022, with Bastianini on a Gresini Ducati, he went wheel-to-wheel with his factory’s top rider Bagnaia who was fighting for the manufacturer’s first championship in 15 years.

But Bastianini still earned a promotion to wear red, after winning the second-most amount of races in 2022, behind Bagnaia.

Bastianini’s first year as a factory rider was ruined by an injury at the first round and, although he has shown glimpses of quality since, he is threatened by the red-hot form of Martin and the high profile of Marquez.

Bagnaia’s insistence that he wants Bastianini to remain alongside him could be interpreted by his critics as not wanting the tougher challenge of Martin or Marquez.

Bagnaia has, after all, won the championship with Bastianini in the same box and is currently regarded as Ducati’s top rider.

Ducati insist a decision will be made - between Bastianini, Martin or Marquez - by Mugello next weekend.