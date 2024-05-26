Marc Marquez ignored as Pecco Bagnaia names his preferred ‘25 teammate

Francesco Bagnaia comments on Ducati's looming decision

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia has, for the first time, named his preferred 2025 teammate.

Bagnaia’s status as reigning MotoGP champion and Ducati’s star man resulted in him signing a bumper new contract to tie him to the Italian manufacturer.

But his current teammate Enea Bastianini is battling Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez for the official bike next year.

Bagnaia was asked at the Catalunya MotoGP this weekend by Canal+: “Do you have any preference between Jorge, Marc, maybe Enea?”

He responded: “Enea. My preference is Enea.

“I think we are doing a good job together. So, to continue like this. But we will see.”

This is the second season where Bagnaia and Bastianini have shared a box.

In late-2022, with Bastianini on a Gresini Ducati, he went wheel-to-wheel with his factory’s top rider Bagnaia who was fighting for the manufacturer’s first championship in 15 years.

But Bastianini still earned a promotion to wear red, after winning the second-most amount of races in 2022, behind Bagnaia.

Bastianini’s first year as a factory rider was ruined by an injury at the first round and, although he has shown glimpses of quality since, he is threatened by the red-hot form of Martin and the high profile of Marquez.

Bagnaia’s insistence that he wants Bastianini to remain alongside him could be interpreted by his critics as not wanting the tougher challenge of Martin or Marquez.

Bagnaia has, after all, won the championship with Bastianini in the same box and is currently regarded as Ducati’s top rider.

Ducati insist a decision will be made - between Bastianini, Martin or Marquez - by Mugello next weekend.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
1h ago
Josef Newgarden wins the 108th running of the Indy500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar
5h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Race - As it happened
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro: I fought like a lion, but Marc is Marc!
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Charles Leclerc couldn’t see on final laps of Monaco GP due to ‘tears in my eyes’
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
7h ago
Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
8h ago
Christian Horner jabs at Mercedes with ‘defeatist’ Monaco GP strategy claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…