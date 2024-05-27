Fabio Di Giannantonio: “We are working hard, but it’s hard to be like GP24 bikes”

Fabio Di Giannantonio says the riders aboard the GP24 Ducati bikes have an advantage that is hard to close.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was second of the GP23 riders behind Marc Marquez at the Catalunya MotoGP, as he powered through to a first top five this season.

Di Giannantonio had previously finished inside the top ten in every grand prix this season, including two sixth place finishes at COTA and Le Mans.

However, brilliant race pace late on in Catalunya allowed him to overtake Alex Marquez and on the last lap Raul Fernandez.

“We are going quite consistently in the top five and I have had quite good consistency in this first part of the championship,” said a happy Di Giannantonio.

“I want more but today I’m happy. We has this small issue but it’s not really an issue but we have to improve in the first two laps of the races because it’s where we lose the most because I don’t feel ready with the tyres.

“I cannot push as I want and I lose a lot of positions there. We have to fix this thing because then my pace was good and I managed to recover a lot of positions at the end of the race.

“We did a good job overall. We just have to fix these first couple of laps and then in front of the top five is the battle for the podium, so we are not that far.”

One of the strong points for Di Giannantonio in Catalunya was under braking, but the Italian was keen to stress that it’s an area of his riding that has consistently been strong in recent seasons.

Asked about how he managed to climb through the order, Di Giannantonio added: “On the brakes I have always been good and a good braker, let’s say. But also, as well I manage the tyres I can make different lines so I can make overtakes anywhere.

“That is a strength for me and also I never give up. I was one second behind Fernandez on the last lap and I decided to catch him and pass him and I did it. This is also a good point.”

Regarding making that next step in joining the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and fellow GP23 rider Marc Marquez at the front, Di Giannantonio admitted the difference in machinery is proving hard to overcome.

“The first top five of the year gives you confidence and it means you are doing a good job and that you are not that far,” began Di Giannantonio.

“For sure, the 24 bikes are a step ahead of us. We are working hard but it’s hard to be like them.

“Mugello is Mugello; the extra boost from the fans will help a bit. We have to give a great show and I hope to be fast enough to give a great show.”

