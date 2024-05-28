KTM boss quizzed about Brad Binder dropping into Tech3 GASGAS team

KTM boss discusses 2025 rider line-up

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
The KTM boss was grilled about claims that Brad Binder could be demoted next season.

The emergence of Pedro Acosta at Tech3 GASGAS has caused a stir this season.

A consequence could be an unexpected change to KTM’s rider line-up due to the necessity to reward the brilliant Acosta with a greater status and better machinery.

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer was asked during the Catalunya MotoGP if Binder could be forced to drop out of the factory team in 2025.

“I cannot tell you,” Beirer responded.

“We see the project: in our group we have four MotoGP places.

“At this stage, we cannot say who is in which position, in which side.

“We look generally at the four places, to make the best out of it.”

Binder is contracted to 2025 and, until the early rounds of this season, has been established as KTM’s star man.

His teammate Jack Miller’s contract expires this season and his place is also at-risk due to Acosta.

KTM are expected to promote Acosta into their factory team after an eye-catching first six rounds to his MotoGP career.

“What the boy does is absolutely amazing,” Berier said about Acosta.

“He felt so great until Le Mans, where he made a mistake. But the boy is young, 20.

“It’s not up to him to save the results of the group. We should enjoy every highlight that the boy gives to us.

“We also need Brad and Jack to perform to a good level.”

Acosta is sixth in the MotoGP standings, the top KTM rider.

Binder, who was the top non-Ducati in 2023 and finished the year in fourth, has not hit the same heights since the opening round of this year, when he was on the podium in Qatar.

