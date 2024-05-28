Aprilia “prepared” if Marc Marquez becomes available

“You have to be prepared, attentive, and look to see what they rule out"

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Aprilia are ready “for any option” including Marc Marquez if he becomes available, they insist.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin are both waiting for Ducati to decide if they will replace factory rider Enea Bastianini in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

But the entire paddock is eagerly awaiting whoever misses the cut.

"We are prepared for any option," Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told DAZN.

"We want to win and we want the best, so never say never.

“You have to be prepared, attentive, and look to see what they rule out, which will be an optimal choice."

Aprilia are under pressure to replace Aleix Espargaro, who will retire at the end of this season.

The Italian manufacturer will want a top talent to continue their upward momentum.

Maverick Vinales’ contract is also expiring but Rivola wants to keep him.

"Maverick for me is still part of the continuity,” Rivola said. “I am a fan of Maverick.”

Vinales won the Grand Prix of the Americas plus two sprint races this season.

Rivola, however, admits: “I am curious, like all of you, to see what Ducati's decision will be.”

Jorge Lorenzo, who was in conversation with Rivola last weekend in Barcelona, offered his prediction.

"I think Gigi Dall'Igna is very intelligent, very cunning,” Lorenzo said.

“He will try to keep the three. To do so, he will put Martin in red and Marquez with a motorcycle just like Pecco's, but in [a satellite team].

"If I were them, I would do it like this.

“Bastianini is also a very interesting Italian that I have always loved.

“Bezzecchi is also super interesting and then it is obvious that, you are talking about Italians, he could be a rider of theirs. We'll see. They have a choice."

