Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda

Repsol and Honda are into their 30th year of sponsorship together

Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Repsol will reportedly no longer sponsor Honda from next year.

It brings an end to one of MotoGP’s most famous partnerships between a sponsor and a manufacturer.

After 30 years together, Repsol will end their sponsorship of Honda from 2025, Motorsport report.

The Spanish oil company wants to remain involved in MotoGP, however, promoting non-fossil fuels.

Repsol could sponsor one of the sustainable fuels that will be part of MotoGP’s future.

The company had already reduced its commitment to Honda this year, after Marc Marquez departed, due to the downturn in publicity.

The Repsol Honda bike this year is noticeably lacking the Repsol branding that bikes from years gone by would have boasted.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported last year that Repsol always intended to bring their relationship with Honda to a conclusion on the final day of their existing contract, 31 December 2024.

Honda have won 15 titles and 183 grand prix victories with Repsol as their loyal sponsor.

But the Japanese manufacturer - even after the troubled years which caused Marquez to quit - are still struggling.

Luca Marini, his replacement, has zero points after six rounds of this year.

Teammate Joan Mir publicly discussed retiring during his first year at Repsol Honda.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
57m ago
Fernando Alonso labels recent Aston Martin struggles “a big wake-up call”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell sets the record straight on Lewis Hamilton front wing decision
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
GASGAS? Brad Binder ‘has a Factory Red Bull KTM contract’ for 2025
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
2024 MotoGP calendar: Updated dates and locations
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore linked with sensational F1 return with Alpine as he targets Adrian Newey
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Official: 2024 Indian MotoGP cancelled, March date for 2025 - Kazakhstan confirmed
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
F1
News
5h ago
Martin Brundle suggests “internal events” have led to Red Bull’s decline in F1 2024
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April