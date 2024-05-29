Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda

Repsol will reportedly no longer sponsor Honda from next year.

It brings an end to one of MotoGP’s most famous partnerships between a sponsor and a manufacturer.

After 30 years together, Repsol will end their sponsorship of Honda from 2025, Motorsport report.

The Spanish oil company wants to remain involved in MotoGP, however, promoting non-fossil fuels.

Repsol could sponsor one of the sustainable fuels that will be part of MotoGP’s future.

The company had already reduced its commitment to Honda this year, after Marc Marquez departed, due to the downturn in publicity.

The Repsol Honda bike this year is noticeably lacking the Repsol branding that bikes from years gone by would have boasted.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported last year that Repsol always intended to bring their relationship with Honda to a conclusion on the final day of their existing contract, 31 December 2024.

Honda have won 15 titles and 183 grand prix victories with Repsol as their loyal sponsor.

But the Japanese manufacturer - even after the troubled years which caused Marquez to quit - are still struggling.

Luca Marini, his replacement, has zero points after six rounds of this year.

Teammate Joan Mir publicly discussed retiring during his first year at Repsol Honda.