Enea Bastianini to KTM or Aprilia? “I have a preference, but..."

Enea Bastianini: "The choice of Ducati [for 2025] can be complicated. But after this race we have the result"

Enea Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini has been at the centre of a ‘chaotic’ MotoGP silly season, albeit not in the way he would like.

Rather than fending off competition for his factory Ducati ride, the Italian has been forced to look on as the rumour mill see-sawed between being replaced by either Jorge Martin or Marc Marquez.

“It's been chaotic!” Bastianini smiled, when asked about the speculation at Mugello on Thursday. “From the first race it was like this! It's not a problem but sometimes you keep being asked about the future and I think ‘Wow! Again, again, again’. But it's normal.”

Four times a race winner with Gresini in 2022, Bastianini took just one victory during an injury-interrupted debut year at the official team. This season has started much more promisingly, with two podiums and fourth in the world championship, but it would be a shock if he kept his seat.

“Me, Marc and Jorge Martin are all in the top four in the riders’ standings. But Jorge at the moment has something more compared to the others. We have seen many times,” Bastianini admitted of the Pramac title leader, who he beat to the factory seat in 2022.

“Marc is good in the races. He is strongest in the first laps. And me, I'm constant, but not really explosive at the moment. The choice of Ducati can be complicated, I know. But after this race we have the result and we'll be happy [to end the rumours]!”

Assuming the decision goes against him, Bastianini is a rumoured target for Aprilia – opening looking for an Italian rider - and perhaps a KTM seat via GASGAS Tech3.

Which of those would he prefer?

I have a preference, but it's again early to speak about this because I want to understand better that situation after Mugello, after the Ducati decision,” Bastianini said.

“Then I have three weeks [before the next race] to understand what is my best choice. But for the moment I have to think about other things, like why my speed wasn't good in Barcelona [last weekend].”

Bastianini has taken 43 podiums in the three grand prix classes, but none have been at Mugello.

“This track is one of my favourites, but I tried since 2014 to go on the podium and it's never happened,” he said. “I'm ready this year and also hope to have a little bit more luck compared to the past.”

