Pramac confirm 2025 Ducati status to add mystery to Marc Marquez’s plans

Pramac team boss clarifies what bike he can offer to riders in 2025

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Pramac insist they will have factory-spec Ducatis next year, adding a further layer of intrigue to Marc Marquez’s future.

The hunt for the official Ducati seat, alongside Pecco Bagnaia, next year is dominating this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

Pramac’s championship leader Jorge Martin will reportedly get his wish to replace Enea Bastianini, rather than Gresini’s Marquez.

Marquez responded at Mugello by making it abundantly clear that Pramac Ducati are not an option for him next season.

On Friday, Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi has ended any doubt about his team’s future.

“We will continue to have the official Ducatis next year,” Borsoi stated.

Pramac’s contract as a Ducati satellite team is due to expire, but they reportedly have a clause to extend the alliance by another two years, enabling them to keep factory-spec machinery.

However, Yamaha had tabled an intriguing offer for Pramac to join their ranks in 2025.

Should Pramac accept Yamaha’s offer, it removes two coveted Ducati seats for the many riders who would desire the Desmosedici.

Pramac’s confirmation that they will run ‘25 Desmosedicis next year is hugely significant for the rider market.

Pramac know they will lose Martin who insists he will quit Ducati altogether unless he receives a promotion to the official team.

But Pramac and Marquez now seem to be publicly jostling for position.

On one hand, Marquez claims he wants a factory-spec bike in 2025.

Pramac have now made it extremely clear that they can offer him one, despite his insistence that the team are “not an option”.

Two huge questions emerge after Pramac’s confirmation on Friday that they will possess a pair of ‘25 Ducatis next season.

If Marquez doesn’t get the official Ducati status, will he leave the manufacturer? And where will he go?

Which two riders will profit from the best bike on the MotoGP grid by riding a latest-spec Desmosedici for Pramac?

