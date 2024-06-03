How to follow the 2024 MotoGP Mugello test today

Schedule, timing and how to follow information for the one-day MotoGP Mugello test

Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
This is how to follow the MotoGP Mugello test on Monday June 3. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Mugello test start times below.

The MotoGP Mugello test is the second in-season test day of 2024.

Arriving less than 24 hours after the Italian MotoGP, every team will be busily working on upgrades for the next stage of the season.

Honda and Yamaha have already benefited from a private test at Mugello, last month, so they will hope today's development is fast-tracked.

Ducati riders will be optimising their bikes - whether it be the GP24s in the championship fight, or those struggling to adapt to the GP23.

Aprilia and KTM will see today's test at Mugello as a key battleground to establish themselves as Ducati's top challenger in the next phase of the season.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP MUGELLO TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Mugello test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

2024 MOTOGP MUGELLO TEST START TIMES (UK TIME)

Monday June 3
9am - 5pm - Official MotoGP Mugello test track time

