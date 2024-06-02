Marc Marquez: Bastianini ‘a rocket', tyre smoke ‘under control’

Marc Marquez: "Bastianini in the last two laps was a rocket! He was super fast!”

Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP

Ducati’s 93rd win by the #93 wasn’t to be, with Marc Marquez instead missing the MotoGP podium for the first time in four rounds at Mugello on Sunday.

The Gresini rider held fourth place for much of the race, then moved into a podium position by finally passing Enea Bastianini on lap 18 of 23.

The eight-time world champion then set his sights on title leader Jorge Martin, but Bastianini swept past them both with a late burst of speed for a Ducati Lenovo one-two behind Francesco Bagnaia.

“Today we had the pace, we had the speed,” Marquez told MotoGP.com. “I was there, always fighting and close to the first guys – Pecco, Martin and Bastianini. But during almost all the race I was stuck behind Bastianini.

“I tried many different things [to pass him]. I tried to open a gap, come back and try to control the front pressure. But it was it was not possible. Then when 5 laps remained I had a small chance on the first corner.

“From that point I say ‘OK now it's time to catch Martin’. And we were catching him. But Bastianini in the last two laps was a rocket! He was super fast!”

Marquez, runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint, had been leaving puffs of tyre smoke out of the final corner, apparently caused by his ride-height device rubbing.

“It didn't affect me,” Marquez clarified. “Maybe it affected a bit the tyre, but we know what's going on there with those bumps, also on that point we squat a bit the rear shock.

“It’s true that with the ‘23 bike we have less space between the tyre and the seat. And then we are always trying to be on the limit [with how low we drop the ride height device], because then you have better speed.

“But it's something under control, it's only smoke. Ducati is working on it.”

Marquez remains third in the world championship, 35 points behind title leader Martin and now 18 points from Bagnaia.

Fabio di Giannantonio was the next best GP23 rider after Marquez on Sunday, eight seconds further back in seventh place.

Marquez will join his rivals for a day of official testing at Mugello on Monday.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
18m ago
Luca Marini ‘feeling good’, end pace ‘close to the top ten’
Luca Marini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Raul Fernandez: I’ll have surgery on Tuesday
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: Bastianini ‘a rocket', tyre smoke ‘under control’
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz given bad news by Mercedes, who focus on Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
RR
Results
3h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini responds to ‘future’ talk: “I want to think about the present”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
RR
News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin warns “rookie mistake” at Mugello “won’t happen in the future”
Jorge Martin Mugello
Jorge Martin Mugello
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia executes strategy to perfection: “More than this was impossible”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia