Valentino Rossi credited for putting ‘a smile on your face’ despite VR46’s struggles

Impact of Valentino Rossi described by VR46 riders

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

The presence of Valentino Rossi couldn’t help his VR46 riders keep pace with Marc Marquez on the GP23 at Mugello.

But The Doctor’s appearance at his home race, the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, sent positivity through his team’s box and through the entire paddock.

Rossi saw Fabio di Giannantonio finish seventh and Marco Bezzecchi finish 13th.

“We spent a lot of time in the box together,” Bezzecchi told GPOne about Rossi.

“He didn’t give me any specific advice. We look at the data, he tries to do what he can to help me.

“Basically though, he’s a great friend. He can put a smile on your face even when things aren’t going well.

“He’s very charismatic and he transmits good humour.

“Definitely it’s lucky to have him in the box. It would be nice if he always came but rightly he has other things to do!”

Di Giannantonio added: “Vale is always an incredible help, he is a crazy stimulus.

“Then when the boss is there you always have to make a good impression!”

Bezzecchi has yet to get to grips with the ‘23 Ducati, after his breakthrough campaign last year.

He has just one grand prix podium to his name this season but hopes Monday’s Mugello test will enable him to make progress with his bike.

“Another difficult day, too bad,” Bezzecchi said about his race. “Since the morning I had a strange feeling with the clutch that wasn’t there [on Saturday].

“I couldn’t get a good start either in warm-up or at the race start.

“It happens a lot with our bike to the starting position. I came up trying to give it my all but at least we picked up some data that we will use in [Monday’s] testing."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5m ago
Official: Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2025!
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Max Verstappen took shock 2026 F1 sabbatical
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, in the FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD)…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini: “When Marc overtook me I said ‘no, this is not correct’”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘Huge’ for Honda if Aleix Espargaro joins as test rider
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Jack Doohan “serious contender” to make F1 debut after Esteban Ocon exit
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets out goals for Misano: “I hope to win all three races”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
Feature
4h ago
What next for Esteban Ocon? His three options for F1 2025
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…