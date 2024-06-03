Valentino Rossi credited for putting ‘a smile on your face’ despite VR46’s struggles

The presence of Valentino Rossi couldn’t help his VR46 riders keep pace with Marc Marquez on the GP23 at Mugello.

But The Doctor’s appearance at his home race, the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, sent positivity through his team’s box and through the entire paddock.

Rossi saw Fabio di Giannantonio finish seventh and Marco Bezzecchi finish 13th.

“We spent a lot of time in the box together,” Bezzecchi told GPOne about Rossi.

“He didn’t give me any specific advice. We look at the data, he tries to do what he can to help me.

“Basically though, he’s a great friend. He can put a smile on your face even when things aren’t going well.

“He’s very charismatic and he transmits good humour.

“Definitely it’s lucky to have him in the box. It would be nice if he always came but rightly he has other things to do!”

Di Giannantonio added: “Vale is always an incredible help, he is a crazy stimulus.

“Then when the boss is there you always have to make a good impression!”

Bezzecchi has yet to get to grips with the ‘23 Ducati, after his breakthrough campaign last year.

He has just one grand prix podium to his name this season but hopes Monday’s Mugello test will enable him to make progress with his bike.

“Another difficult day, too bad,” Bezzecchi said about his race. “Since the morning I had a strange feeling with the clutch that wasn’t there [on Saturday].

“I couldn’t get a good start either in warm-up or at the race start.

“It happens a lot with our bike to the starting position. I came up trying to give it my all but at least we picked up some data that we will use in [Monday’s] testing."