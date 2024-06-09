Yamaha “will be back on the podium” with “most aero-heavy” version of M1

Technical analysis of the latest version of the M1

Yamaha
Yamaha

Yamaha have been tipped to return to past glories in MotoGP as their slow progression continues.

An updated version of the M1 debuted in Jerez, and has since been developed at the test day at Mugello, too.

It is a tweak of concept towards a bike which prioritises aerodynamics.

"Yamaha, historically, get things done,” Michael Laverty explained on TNT Sports.

“They are a coming force and will be back on the podium. Don't rule them out.”

He analysed the latest M1: "Maybe the horsepower is a little bit lower, but aerodynamics is where the key seems to be.

"This upgrade from Yamaha is probably the most aero-heavy we have seen.

"They have partnered with Dallara, one of the biggest Italian car manufacturers specialising in Indy cars.

"They have partnered with them using the three-tier front wing, like a lot of the other manufacturers.

“So it is quite heavy in terms of downforce and wheelie effect.

"Three years ago, this bike won the MotoGP world title in the hands of Fabio Quartararo.

"It is amazing when you think about the rate of development right now in MotoGP.

"Favour has certainly shifted towards the European manufacturers, but in 2024 we have got concessions."

The new rules have allowed Yamaha and Honda, the strugglers last year, to have additional developmental benefits to the three European manufacturers, to hasten their recovery.

"Yamaha can continue development throughout the season,” Laverty explained.

“With their test riders, they can privately test, which is limited by the 260 tyres to test with. But they also get two engines throughout the season.

"Two additional engines. Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, all have to operate with seven, and Yamaha can use nine.

"Those two extra engines will push the boundaries a little bit.

"We know Yamaha is the only inline-four engine on the grid.

“The inline-four engine advantage has been negated somewhat so you have got four cylinders across the frame. Previously that extra cylinder helped the bike turn."

Yamaha have spent big to keep Quartararo on a long-term deal.

The addition of ex-Ducati Max Bartolini at the start of the season was a major coup for their development.

Yamaha dream of adding a satellite team to their structure, doubling their quantity of bikes and data.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
7m ago
Updates on condition of two riders who crashed on final day of Isle of Man TT
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
F1
News
29m ago
Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull…
F1
News
32m ago
How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Yamaha “will be back on the podium” with “most aero-heavy” version of M1
Yamaha
Yamaha
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Predicting the next four big MotoGP rider moves for 2025
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
What went wrong for Ferrari? Drivers at a loss to explain shock double Q2 exit
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve criticism with ‘talking s**t’ jibe
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton baffled by qualifying pace loss as grip just “vanished”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
10h ago
Helmut Marko claims Sergio Perez’s struggles are “psychological” after 'total disaster’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World…