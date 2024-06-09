Yamaha “will be back on the podium” with “most aero-heavy” version of M1

Yamaha have been tipped to return to past glories in MotoGP as their slow progression continues.

An updated version of the M1 debuted in Jerez, and has since been developed at the test day at Mugello, too.

It is a tweak of concept towards a bike which prioritises aerodynamics.

"Yamaha, historically, get things done,” Michael Laverty explained on TNT Sports.

“They are a coming force and will be back on the podium. Don't rule them out.”

He analysed the latest M1: "Maybe the horsepower is a little bit lower, but aerodynamics is where the key seems to be.

"This upgrade from Yamaha is probably the most aero-heavy we have seen.

"They have partnered with Dallara, one of the biggest Italian car manufacturers specialising in Indy cars.

"They have partnered with them using the three-tier front wing, like a lot of the other manufacturers.

“So it is quite heavy in terms of downforce and wheelie effect.

"Three years ago, this bike won the MotoGP world title in the hands of Fabio Quartararo.

"It is amazing when you think about the rate of development right now in MotoGP.

"Favour has certainly shifted towards the European manufacturers, but in 2024 we have got concessions."

The new rules have allowed Yamaha and Honda, the strugglers last year, to have additional developmental benefits to the three European manufacturers, to hasten their recovery.

"Yamaha can continue development throughout the season,” Laverty explained.

“With their test riders, they can privately test, which is limited by the 260 tyres to test with. But they also get two engines throughout the season.

"Two additional engines. Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, all have to operate with seven, and Yamaha can use nine.

"Those two extra engines will push the boundaries a little bit.

"We know Yamaha is the only inline-four engine on the grid.

“The inline-four engine advantage has been negated somewhat so you have got four cylinders across the frame. Previously that extra cylinder helped the bike turn."

Yamaha have spent big to keep Quartararo on a long-term deal.

The addition of ex-Ducati Max Bartolini at the start of the season was a major coup for their development.

Yamaha dream of adding a satellite team to their structure, doubling their quantity of bikes and data.